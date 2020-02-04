AUGUSTA — Maine voters could get yet another chance to weigh in on the topic of ranked-choice voting in 2020.

Tuesday, the Maine Republican Party announced it would launch a petition drive to put a citizen’s veto question on the November ballot that would repeal a law that extends Maine’s ranked-choice voting system to presidential elections.

Voters have twice endorsed ranked-choice voting in Maine, passing the initial law in 2016 and then overturning a legislative repeal of the law in 2018.

Maine is the first – and only – state to use ranked-choice voting in U.S. congressional races. It applied in the November 2018 U.S. House races and it will be used in November in Maine’s U.S. Senate race. Ranked-choice voting is also used in primary races for governor and the Legislature, but the Maine constitution essentially prohibits its use in state general elections.

In 2019 the Legislature passed a law that extended the method to the presidential general elections. That law went into effect without the signature of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.

The ranked-choice process allows voters to rank contenders in races with three or more candidates in order of preference. If no one wins a majority after the first tally, election officials eliminate the last-place finisher from contention and redistribute that candidate’s votes based each voter’s second-choice ranking

The repeal sought by Republicans would only apply to use of ranked-choice voting in presidential elections. If petitioners can gather enough valid voter signatures – 63,067 – ranked-choice voting in the November presidential election would be put on hold.

Republicans have 90 days from the end of the current legislative session, expected sometime in April or May, to gather voter signatures.

Maine Republicans have long opposed ranked-choice voting but have so far been unsuccessful. The state Republican Party chair, Demi Kouzounas, said the law is unfair and in contrast with the principle of “one person, one vote.”

The law withstood a federal legal challenge in 2018, after Democrat Jared Golden won Maine’s U.S. 2nd Congressional District in a ranked-choice election, unseating the Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin, who was seeking his third term in the U.S. House.

“One person, one vote is a bedrock American principle. Ranked Choice Voting is a direct violation of that principle and threatens the rights of all Mainers and delegitimatizes our election process,” Kouzounas said in a prepared statement.

