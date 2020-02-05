IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:57 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Child and Gage streets.
8:38 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Walker Street.
8:42 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.
10:20 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.
10:37 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cony Street.
7:12 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Xavier Loop.
11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
Wednesday at 12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.
IN BENTON, Tuesday at 3:02 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Hanscom Road.
6:16 p.m., theft was reported on Unity Road.
6:39 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Neck Road.
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 2:55 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on McCaslin Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peavey Road.
6:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McNally Road.
IN CORINNA, Tuesday at 4:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spurwink Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Osborne Street.
3:41 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Martin Stream Road.
9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday, 6:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Verdun Street.
7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:01 a.m., a scam complaint was made on West Street.
8:29 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.
11:03 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.
2:43 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Porter Hill Road.
8:57 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.
Wednesday, 8:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Porter Hill Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilder Street.
10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:50 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winter Street.
5:25 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving a police cruiser was reported on Costello Road.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.
7:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oakland Street.
1:52 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday, 1:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 8:56 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 126.
IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 6:07 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Kinderhook Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:57 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Middle Road.
10:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.
3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.
5:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stanley Hill Road.
5:53 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle was reported on Seaward Mills Road.
6:13 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Webber Pond Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:37 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:26 p.m., a missing person was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
4:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.
7:04 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 6:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pond Road and Catfish Corner Road.
12:53 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.
8:43 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cushman Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:57 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of disorderly conduct on Medical Center Parkway. A full report was not available at press time.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 3:59 p.m., an arrest was made following a traffic stop on Winthrop Street. A full report was not available at press time.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:56 a.m., Christopher J. Burnham, 32, of Strong, was arrested on a probation hold.
4:50 p.m., Kayla Lynn-Marie Blais, 26, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating after suspension.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:12 p.m., Jerrell Wesley, 33, of Brewer, was arrested on a writ.
Wednesday, 1:03 a.m., Brad Nicholas Thomas, 65, of Okeechobee, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., Christopher J. Muffett, 38, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
2:59 p.m., Jean F. Schopmann, 45, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license on Hospital Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:44 p.m., Jeremy Plasencia, 22, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
8:45 p.m., Megan R. Trussell, 27, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.
