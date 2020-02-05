IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:57 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Child and Gage streets.

8:38 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Walker Street.

8:42 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

10:20 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

10:37 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cony Street.

7:12 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Xavier Loop.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

Wednesday at 12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 3:02 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Hanscom Road.

6:16 p.m., theft was reported on Unity Road.

6:39 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Neck Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 2:55 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on McCaslin Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peavey Road.

6:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McNally Road.

IN CORINNA, Tuesday at 4:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Osborne Street.

3:41 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Martin Stream Road.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday, 6:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Verdun Street.

7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:01 a.m., a scam complaint was made on West Street.

8:29 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

11:03 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.

2:43 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

6:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Porter Hill Road.

8:57 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

Wednesday, 8:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Porter Hill Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilder Street.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:50 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winter Street.

5:25 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving a police cruiser was reported on Costello Road.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.

7:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oakland Street.

1:52 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday, 1:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 8:56 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 126.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 6:07 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Kinderhook Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:57 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Middle Road.

10:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

5:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stanley Hill Road.

5:53 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle was reported on Seaward Mills Road.

6:13 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Webber Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:37 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:26 p.m., a missing person was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

4:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

7:04 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 6:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pond Road and Catfish Corner Road.

12:53 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

8:43 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:57 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of disorderly conduct on Medical Center Parkway. A full report was not available at press time.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 3:59 p.m., an arrest was made following a traffic stop on Winthrop Street. A full report was not available at press time.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:56 a.m., Christopher J. Burnham, 32, of Strong, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:50 p.m., Kayla Lynn-Marie Blais, 26, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:12 p.m., Jerrell Wesley, 33, of Brewer, was arrested on a writ.

Wednesday, 1:03 a.m., Brad Nicholas Thomas, 65, of Okeechobee, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., Christopher J. Muffett, 38, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

2:59 p.m., Jean F. Schopmann, 45, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license on Hospital Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:44 p.m., Jeremy Plasencia, 22, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

8:45 p.m., Megan R. Trussell, 27, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: