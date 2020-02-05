WINTHROP — Freshman guard Sage Fortin (seven points) hit a 3-pointer with 2:19 left that helped guide the Winthrop girls basketball team to a 39-35 win over Oak Hill in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Wednesday evening.

The Raiders (14-4) led the entire game until Fortin sank her long distance shot that put the Ramblers (16-2) ahead. Junior guard Madison Forgue led Ramblers with eight points. Oak Hill senior guard Desirae Dumais led the Raiders with the game-high 15 points.

Oak Hill owned the first half, building a solid 23-16 lead before the Ramblers revved up their defense and slowed down the Raiders’ offense.

MARANACOOK 37, MCI 23: Amanda Goucher scored 14 points to lead the Black Bears to a win over the Huskies in a Kennebec Valley Athletic conference game in Pittsfield.

Gabrielle Green added eight points for Maranacook (10-8).

Danielle Dow led MCI (4-14) with 11 points.

GARDINER 41, LAWRENCE 36: Lizzy Gruber scored 16 points to lead the Tigers to a KVAC win over the Bulldogs in Fairfield.

Bailey Poore scored 10 points, while Jaycie Stevens added eight points for Gardiner (15-3).

Megan Curtis led Lawrence (11-7) with 16 points, while Victoria Dunphy added seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SKOWHEGAN 46, ERSKINE 35: Adam Savage scored eight points to lead Skowhegan to a win over the Eagles in Skowhegan.

Carter Hunt added seven points for Skowhegan (10-8).

Daniel Page led Erskine (3-15) with seven points, while Andrew Robinson added six points.

WINTHROP 54, OAK HILL 47: Gavin Perkins scored 15 points to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win over the Raiders in Winthrop.

Ryan Baird scored 11 points, while Cam Hachey added eight points for Winthrop (17-1).

Caden Thompson scored 18 points, while Gavin Rawstron added 10 points for Oak Hill (7-11).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 51, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 47: The Falcons (9-9) took a quick lead, but had some difficulty in the fourth quarter before edging out the Mustangs (10-8) in Rumford.

Freshman forward Airick Richard secured a game-high 15 points, while junior forward Elijah Weston and senior guard Dylan Desroches contributed 11 points each for Mountain Valley.

Freshman guard Immanuel Calder scored a team-high 11 points, while sophomore guard Hayden Fletcher and senior guard Gabriel Martin put up identical numbers with 10 points each for Monmouth in the losing effort.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

LISBON 38, OAK HILL 18: The Greyhounds marched to a victory over the Raiders on Wednesday afternoon in Wales.

Lynn Feely had 12 points for Lisbon (2-1) with Sabastian Heimerl-Pomelow chipping in with eight points.

Logan Benda led Oak Hill with eight points while William Churchill also had a solid game with six points for Oak Hill (0-4).

