IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:33 a.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.
8:50 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
8:53 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Cony Street.
9:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pierce Drive.
9:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Capitol Street.
9:53 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:35 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.
12:02 p.m., property was recovered at Civic Center and Gabriel drives.
2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
3:02 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Capitol Street.
4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
4:26 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.
4:29 p.m., needles were recovered on South Chestnut Street.
4:31 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Fairbanks Street.
4:58 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Fairbanks Street.
5 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Campbell Street.
6:17 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Leavitt Road.
6:38 p.m., computer crimes were reported on Union Street.
7:03 p.m., lost property was reported on Stephen King Drive.
8:20 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Campbell Street.
9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Bond Brook and Leighton roads.
9:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 4:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Hidden Valley Lane.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 9:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Lane.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 4:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vienna Road.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dirigo Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:01 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on West Street.
6:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Verdun Street.
7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:31 p.m., a burglary was reported on Osborne Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Porter Hill Road.
5:27 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., a complaint about an adult male making sexual advances to a minor female via social media was made at the police department on Church Street.
12:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Harrison Avenue.
12:15 p.m., a complaint about barking dogs was made on Marston Road.
2:21 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Mechanic Street.
7:15 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Street.
10:05 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Mount Vernon Street.
Thursday at 2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at McDonald’s on Bridge Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 7:36 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Greenville Street.
2:16 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Foye Road.
3:21 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Spring Street.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 10:56 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Bradley Drive.
IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 10:32 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
11:02 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Attean Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 8:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Jewell Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 5:14 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Perkins Road.
7:57 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Wilson Pond Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.
7:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oakland Street.
5:17 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Ten Lots Road.
7:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Detroit Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 8:59 a.m., fraud was reported on Stone Oak Drive.
IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Thursday at 7:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant View Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North School Street.
12:18 p.m., a burglary was reported on Indian Ridge.
5:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.
6:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Sesame Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:48 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:25 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.
4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.
4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
8:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
Thursday at 12:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:17 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Elm Street.
4:09 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Bay Street.
5:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Augusta Road.
7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wyman Road.
11:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:53 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Birch Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:42 a.m., Jeremy Roben Broome, 41, of Portland, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on a charge of failure to pay a fine.
4:49 p.m., an individual was arrested following the report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. Further information was not available by press time.
Thursday at 3:54 a.m., Timothy Rucker, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for violation of bail.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., Douglas R. Perreault, 47, of Jay, was arrested on a writ.
2:10 p.m., Norman Brand Thompson, 47, of Mexico, was arrested on a writ.
3:26 p.m., Ashton Andrew Heald, 19, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of assault.
5:55 p.m., Jason E. Frost, 46, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of driving to endanger.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:03 a.m., Brad Nicholas Thomas, 65, of Okeechobee, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
6:57 a.m., Nadia Natasha Carter, 27, of Boothbay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
2:36 p.m., Christopher Mark Veilleux, 58, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence assault.
3 p.m., Eddie Phillip Levigne, 31, listed as transient, was arrested on two warrants for reckless conduct.
4 p.m., Charles Leslie Hutchins, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for theft.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:06 p.m., Laura C. Auriemmo, 42, of Pine Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:52 a.m., Christopher Morse, 46, of Nobleboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
9:11 p.m., Kayla E. Conlogue, 25, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop at Bangor and Noyes streets.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 10:42 a.m., Shelly L. Hodkins, 47, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after summons following a motor vehicle stop on Winthrop Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 4:42 a.m., Robert Palmer Berry, 48, of Unity Township, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding over 30 miles per hour over the speed limit following a motor vehicle stop on Garland Road.
