IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:33 a.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

8:50 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

8:53 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Cony Street.

9:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pierce Drive.

9:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Capitol Street.

9:53 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:35 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

12:02 p.m., property was recovered at Civic Center and Gabriel drives.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

3:02 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Capitol Street.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:26 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.

4:29 p.m., needles were recovered on South Chestnut Street.

4:31 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Fairbanks Street.

4:58 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Fairbanks Street.

5 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Campbell Street.

6:17 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Leavitt Road.

6:38 p.m., computer crimes were reported on Union Street.

7:03 p.m., lost property was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:20 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Campbell Street.

9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Bond Brook and Leighton roads.

9:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 4:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Hidden Valley Lane.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 9:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Lane.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 4:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dirigo Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:01 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on West Street.

6:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Verdun Street.

7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:31 p.m., a burglary was reported on Osborne Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Porter Hill Road.

5:27 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., a complaint about an adult male making sexual advances to a minor female via social media was made at the police department on Church Street.

12:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Harrison Avenue.

12:15 p.m., a complaint about barking dogs was made on Marston Road.

2:21 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Mechanic Street.

7:15 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Street.

10:05 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Mount Vernon Street.

Thursday at 2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at McDonald’s on Bridge Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 7:36 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Greenville Street.

2:16 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Foye Road.

3:21 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Spring Street.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 10:56 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Bradley Drive.

IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 10:32 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

11:02 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Attean Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 8:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Jewell Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 5:14 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Perkins Road.

7:57 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Wilson Pond Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.

7:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oakland Street.

5:17 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Ten Lots Road.

7:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Detroit Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 8:59 a.m., fraud was reported on Stone Oak Drive.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 7:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant View Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North School Street.

12:18 p.m., a burglary was reported on Indian Ridge.

5:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

6:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Sesame Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:48 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:25 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

8:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

Thursday at 12:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:17 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Elm Street.

4:09 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Bay Street.

5:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Augusta Road.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wyman Road.

11:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:53 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Birch Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:42 a.m., Jeremy Roben Broome, 41, of Portland, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on a charge of failure to pay a fine.

4:49 p.m., an individual was arrested following the report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. Further information was not available by press time.

Thursday at 3:54 a.m., Timothy Rucker, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for violation of bail.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., Douglas R. Perreault, 47, of Jay, was arrested on a writ.

2:10 p.m., Norman Brand Thompson, 47, of Mexico, was arrested on a writ.

3:26 p.m., Ashton Andrew Heald, 19, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of assault.

5:55 p.m., Jason E. Frost, 46, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of driving to endanger.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:03 a.m., Brad Nicholas Thomas, 65, of Okeechobee, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:57 a.m., Nadia Natasha Carter, 27, of Boothbay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:36 p.m., Christopher Mark Veilleux, 58, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence assault.

3 p.m., Eddie Phillip Levigne, 31, listed as transient, was arrested on two warrants for reckless conduct.

4 p.m., Charles Leslie Hutchins, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:06 p.m., Laura C. Auriemmo, 42, of Pine Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:52 a.m., Christopher Morse, 46, of Nobleboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

9:11 p.m., Kayla E. Conlogue, 25, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop at Bangor and Noyes streets.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 10:42 a.m., Shelly L. Hodkins, 47, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after summons following a motor vehicle stop on Winthrop Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 4:42 a.m., Robert Palmer Berry, 48, of Unity Township, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding over 30 miles per hour over the speed limit following a motor vehicle stop on Garland Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: