AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate handed Gov. Janet Mills her first veto override on Thursday when it voted 20-10 to overrule her rejection of legalized sports betting.

The measure, passed by the Legislature in 2019, would open the door to both in-person books and online sports betting in Maine, but the House will also have to override Mills with a two-thirds vote for the bill to become law.

The bill was one of three Mills, a Democrat, vetoed in January and was among 40 she had held since the end of the last lawmaking session in June.

The measure gives just about every entity with an interest in gambling a slice of the revenue. It faced no formal opposition in the Legislature beyond some lawmakers voicing concern over problem gamblers. The bill allows casino operators, off-track betting parlors, harness racing tracks and Native American tribes in Maine to host sports betting operations. The measure also allows online operators to apply for licenses and operate independently of casinos.

Maine’s casino operators in Bangor and Oxford lobbied lawmakers heavily in recent weeks to sustain Mills veto in hopes of a different law that would require sports betting be tethered to casinos but a key sponsor of the bill, Sen. Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, urged his colleagues to override Mills.

Luchini said requiring sports betting to be connected only to the state’s two casinos, which already enjoy a monopoly on gambling was unfair. He noted that since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled states had the right to regulate sports betting, 20 states had set up regimes to regulate the activity.

Most recently Luchini said neighboring New Hampshire had legalized sports betting and in its first month of operations had taken in some $17 million in wagers.

Opponents to the measure, including Sen. Scott Cyrway, R-Albion, said allowing online entities into the market in Maine was unfair to the casino operators who had invested in the state, employed workers here and paid taxes in Maine.

“Where there is brick and mortar there is investment,” Cyrway said. Other opponents voiced concern that sports betting would only exacerbate the issues of problem gambling.

If the House follows the Senate in overriding Mills on the issue, it will be the first time she will be overruled by the Legislature, where her own party holds a majority in both bodies.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: