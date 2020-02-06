Snow, sleet and freezing rain moved into northern New England on Thursday, and more snow is expected Friday that could bring anywhere from just a few inches along the coast to up to 20 inches in parts of northern Vermont, forecasters said.

The first round of snow dumped a bit more than expected with reports of 4 inches in parts of southern Maine. A lull was expected Thursday afternoon with light snow and freezing drizzle before another round of precipitation late Thursday, Hunter Tubbs of the National Weather Service said.

Parts of western and northern Maine and northern New Hampshire could see more than a foot of snow before the two-day storm ends Friday afternoon, he said. In Vermont the forecast called for 20 inches in St. Albans and 17 inches in Burlington, while far southern Vermont was expected to get just a few inches.

In New Hampshire, numerous schools were closed Thursday due to the weather. Some spinouts and minor crashes were reported on highways. With days to go before the Feb. 11 first-in-the-nation presidential primary, Democratic candidate Tom Steyer braved snow and freezing rain to greet UPS workers as they arrived at work in Manchester.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: