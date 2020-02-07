Icy weather was the cause of a widespread outage for Spectrum cable TV and internet customers in Maine and New Hampshire on Friday.

The fiber optic network that carries internet service to northern New England was damaged in two locations, a spokeswoman for Spectrum said.

Complicating matters were downed electrical lines near one of the breaks, preventing cable utility workers from repairing the damage.

“Our crews cannot access the site until the power company clears the area,” said Lara Pritchard, senior director for communications in the Northeast for Charter Communication, Spectrum’s parent company. Pritchard declined to say where the network breaks occurred.

She said accessibility to the weather-damaged cable is being hampered by the active ice storm, with roads closed and trees down in that location.

Pritchard said that the company’s engineers were working on the problem, but she didn’t offer a prediction for when service might be restored.

It wasn’t clear if the outage was related to a problem that seemed to be affecting service elsewhere in the Northeast, as reported by the website Down Detector.

The company sent out a tweet shortly before 4 p.m. Friday saying it was aware of a problem affecting most of its customers in Maine and was working to restore service.

We are aware of an issue that may be impacting services for customers in Maine at this time and apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to restore service as soon as possible and appreciate your patience. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) February 7, 2020

