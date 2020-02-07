IN ATHENS, Thursday at 12:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Hole In The Wall Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:09 a.m., trespassing was reported on Green Street.

9:16 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.

10:30 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Holly Hill Lane.

1:38 p.m., assault was reported near Water Street and Commercial Street.

2:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Marketplace Drive.

4:15 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Washington Street.

4:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Quimby Street.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gannett Street.

8:19 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Civic Center Drive.

Friday at 3:47 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Cony Circle.

4:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 4:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Hill Road.

7:47 p.m., a burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Halls Bridge Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 8:13 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Waterville Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:29 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

5:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 6:41 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Winthrop Street and Balsam Drive.

10:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 11:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Coburn Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 6:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:16 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Brickett Point Estates.

2:27 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Oak Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:49 a.m., threatening was reported on Parlin Street.

12:30 p.m., assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:43 p.m., theft was reported on Norton Lane.

2:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bridge Street.

2:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 5:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North School Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:20 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Common Street.

8:31 a.m., a missing person was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

3:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

5:02 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on College Avenue.

5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:06 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Danielson Street.

9:18 p.m., assault was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bowdoin Street.

1:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:33 p.m., Ethan Jones, 18, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Hospital Street.

7:59 p.m., Nicholas R. Hutchings, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of visual sexual aggression against a child, indecent conduct and violating a condition of release following a report of suspicious activity on Stephen King Drive.

10:08 p.m., Scott A. Boardman, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of violating a condition of release following a report of trespassing on Civic Center Drive.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 2:10 p.m., Bradley Jacob Scott, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:20 p.m., Kenneth Paul Lockitt, 61, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating under the influence.

9:26 p.m., Jena L. Rich, 23, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:01 p.m., Corey W. Gerry, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

2:40 p.m., Jacob Stafford Smith, 29, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to sign criminal summons and three counts of violating conditions of release.

Friday at 7:37 a.m., Ronald J. Darling, 39, of Westbrook, was arrested on a warrant.

7:47 a.m., Matthew Paul Walker, 32, of Brooks, was arrested on a charge of assault on an officer.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:37 p.m., Skylar Wood, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

Friday at 2:13 a.m., Daniel G. Farr, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:18 p.m., Nicholas Vermilyea, 30, of Augusta, issued a summons on a charge of assault on Elm Street.

5:46 p.m., Samuel F. Silver, 23, of New Canada, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

