Graduating seniors from Maine high schools who are National Future Farmers of America Organization members and interested in pursuing a career in farming, agriculture, or natural resources are invited to apply for a Ronald P. Guerrette FFA Scholarship through the Maine Community Foundation.
The Guerrette FFA Scholarship Fund provides one $1,000 scholarship per year. The application deadline is March 1.
To learn more, visit, mainecf.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Area students named to Endicott College dean’s list
-
Community
Grants available for Franklin, Somerset county nonprofits
-
Community
Waterville Senior High School honor roll
-
Community
Caitlin Paul named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program candidate
-
Community
McCowan named to Muhlenberg College dean’s list