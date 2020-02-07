WATERVILLE — St. Joseph Maronite Church, on Front Street, will sponsor a potluck, open mic family/community night from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Activities are free and open to the public.

Parishioners and other community members are invited to bring their favorite Middle Eastern or Lebanese dish with the recipe to share.

Kevin Michaud will set up his sound equipment for an acoustic venue with a microphone.

All who are interested can sign up to perform a song or two with Steve Crate, providing a brief description of the instrument and song(s) that will be performed. To contact Crate, call 872-9257 or email [email protected]

The church also is inviting the Colby community, students and faculty, to participate. Coordination with Colby will be with Elizabeth Jabar, the director of Civil Engagement and Community Partnerships at Colby.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: