BELGRADE — Hammond Lumber Co. has been named the 2020 ProSales Dealer of the Year. The company won the award based on its success in balancing customer service excellence and employee satisfaction, and the successful acquisition and integration of Ellsworth Building Supply (EBS) into the Hammond family, according to a news release from the Belgrade company.

“Our 800 employees deserve the full credit for this prestigious industry award. The acquisition was an ambitious undertaking and our employees’ hard work, dedication and perseverance created a successful outcome. I’m very honored that our company has been named ProSales Dealer of the Year,” said Mike Hammond, president and CEO of Hammond Lumber Co. “It is very humbling to me where we’re at today compared to what my grandparents, Skip and Verna Hammond, started from scratch back in 1953.”

ProSales praised Hammond for its successful unification of two corporate cultures and ERP business software system conversion.

EBS was a 10-location, coastal Maine-based building materials retailer with 300 employees based out of Ellsworth. In March 2019, Hammond converted the EBS locations from their former ERP business software to Hammond’s Epicor BisTrack system.

The company is the largest LBM retailer in Maine and the 25th largest ProSales dealer in the country.

New Dimensions Federal Credit Union welcomes new vice president of lending

WATERVILLE — New Dimensions Federal Credit Union recently announced its new vice president of lending, Darla Frost, who comes to them with more than 20 years of mortgage lending experience. Frost also is an active charter member and treasurer of the Waterville Lions Club, as well as an affiliate member of the Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors.

Frost will spearhead the future path of lending by navigating innovative lending programs, compliance, member satisfaction and more.

“I am amazed and excited that New Dimensions is the type of financial institution that truly cares about their members and it shows by the customer service and special care they take with each member,” said Frost, according to a news release. “They walk the talk, and I look forward to becoming a part of this team. I am especially looking forward to helping the other lenders succeed by coaching and assisting each of them in a manner that works for their individual needs.”

New Dimensions FCU also announced they not only met their 2019 goal of $35,000 in funds raised but exceeded it with $39,006.81. New Dimensions FCU supports Maine Children’s Cancer Program, Special Olympics Maine and MECUL’s Ending Hunger Campaign.

In 2019, they ramped up their fundraising efforts to reach their goal. The hashtag #TeamTeal was incorporated into marketing and social media conversations as representation of their commitment to volunteerism and fundraising. Several soup days, a car show, bake sales, book sales, car washes, pallet nights, among other events, were held. When it was all said and done, they raised $18,198.77 for MCCP, $10,759.43 for Ending Hunger in Maine and $10,048.61 for Special Olympics Maine.

HCCA welcomes Alexis Guy, SNAP-Ed nutrition educator

GARDINER — Healthy Communities of the Capital Area recently welcomed Alexis Guy as SNAP-Ed nutrition educator.

Guy will be responsible for teaching SNAP-Ed nutrition education curricula across all age groups, as well as planning and implementing policy, systems and environmental change strategies within the community.

“With the high rates of obesity and food insecurity in Maine, we need to respond to our communities’ increased need for information and practical strategies to shop, cook, and eat on a budget,” said HCCA Assistant Director Renee Page, according to a news release from organization. “Alexis brings nutrition knowledge, experience and enthusiasm for this work to the HCCA team.”

For more information, contact Page, assistant director, at [email protected], or 588-5347.

Nurse earns certification in pediatric emergency nursing

FARMINGTON — Nancy Chaney, a registered nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital, has earned the certified pediatric emergency nurse credential from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

A CPEN-certified registered nurse possesses advanced critical thinking and highly developed skills in providing emergency care to pediatric patients and their families.

She joins an elite group of emergency nurses who have demonstrated their advanced specialty knowledge, expertise and clinical judgment in pediatric emergency nursing. Board certification validates specialty knowledge and expertise through a rigorous, national board exam.

Chaney received her associate’s degree in nursing from Central Maine Community College and is currently taking courses to attain her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She has worked at FMH for 19 years, with all but two years based in the emergency department.

Rangeley contractor moves to Farmington

E.L.B. Construction Inc., which has primarily operated out of the Rangeley area, is moving to Farmington.

The company, owned by Eric L. Burgess, offers design services and specializes in interior or exterior home renovations. In the winter months, they offer plowing.

For more information, visit elbconstruction1.com.

Doctor joins Franklin Health Internal Medicine

FARMINGTON — Dr. Jacob Ledesma has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Internal Medicine and on the hospital’s inpatient unit.

Ledesma received his medical degree at Loma Linda University in California, followed by an internal medicine residency at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. He started his medical career at Rumford Hospital, and he also operated an internal medicine practice there until 2006. Ledesma has also provided care as a hospitalist at Central Maine Medical Center and Bridgton Hospital.

Ledesma is board certified in internal medicine and has 19 years of patient care experience in both outpatient and inpatient settings.

For more information, visit fchn.org, or call 778-4922.

OTIS FCU disburses donation checks to six area school districts’ lunch programs

JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union kicked off a new initiative aimed at combating hunger locally. An “Angel Tree,” decorated by staff with angel ornaments, was displayed in the credit union’s teller area through the end of December. Individuals wishing to donate were able to choose an angel representing Regional School Unit 9, RSU 38, RSU 73, RSU 78, Maine School Administrative District 52, or MSAD 58, and they were given the option of sponsoring a child’s lunch in the respective district for one day, one week, two weeks, or four weeks. On Jan. 23, the Credit Union disbursed checks for the total amount donated to each of the six school districts’ lunch programs, according to a news release from the credit union.

Credit union staff and members, as well as members of the wider community, donated a total of $2,571.65. RSU 73 received $1,651.10 in donations, RSU 78 received $313.50, RSU 9 received $307.05 and RSU 38, MSAD 52 and MSAD 58 each received $100. In all, the Angel Tree’s fundraising total was equivalent to the cost of 937 school lunches across the districts. Funds disbursed by OTIS FCU will be used to help pay down or eliminate student lunch debts.

Sheila Raymond, business manager for RSU 78, said donations will be used to help pay the outstanding lunch balances of several Rangeley families with the greatest need. “With the assistance of Holly Austin, school social worker and Lindsey Savage, school nurse,” said Raymond, “these funds will be distributed amongst students whose families applied for meal benefits but either did not qualify and were close to the state’s income guidelines, or who did not qualify last school year but qualify for meal benefits now and have past due balances.”

Last year, OTIS placed in the top 25 of credit unions statewide for its Ending Hunger fundraising efforts and was able to donate more than $10,000 to community food banks throughout 2019.

OTIS FCU staff plans to make the Angel Tree a yearly tradition at the credit union going forward.

Century 21 Surette Real Estate receives national recognition

WATERVILLE — Michael Byrne, president, and Jeff Jolicoeur, vice president, have announced that the company has received national recognition from Century 21.

The Waterville office was the top Century 21 office in Maine in commissions and sides closed for the 19th year in a row, as well as the winner of the Century 21 National Centurion Award.

Individual awards included Centurion Award to Jeff Jolicoeur; Master’s Emerald Award to Pamela Casavant; Master’s Ruby Award to Tina Clifford and Jill Huard; Quality Service Pinnacle Awards to Jill Huard and Michelle Casavant; Quality Service Producer Awards to Kasey Larsen and Sabra Hayden; and Top Agent in sides closed and volume in Central Maine to Jeff Jolicoeur.

Chiropractic business expanding in Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE — Dr. Amanda Angell, DC, has announced the recent expansion of her family chiropractic practice, Guardian Chiropractic LLC.

Angell, a lifelong resident of the south-central region of Maine, opened her original office in Monmouth more than six years ago. Her new office is located at 484 Maine Ave., behind the Smart Eye Care Center.

Angell is a 2004 graduate of Leavitt Area High School. She attended the University of Maine in Orono and graduated cum laude with a degree in biology in 2008, and graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minnesota, with a doctor of chiropractic degree in 2013.

Angell

strives to promote optimal healthcare for every patient while maintaining a low pressure, welcoming office atmosphere. Guardian Chiropractic LLC specializes not only in low back pain, but a wide array of treatable health issues for all patients ages and health types.

