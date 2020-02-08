IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Noyes Court.

9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

9:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gannett Street.

10:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:06 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Ridge Road.

1:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

2:27 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Cony Street.

3:27 p.m. disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:12 p.m., fraud was reported on State Street.

6:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gannett Street.

6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

9:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

Saturday at 12:08 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Memorial Circle.

3:18 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Littlefield Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 2:03 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 7:25 p.m., a suspicious person or activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 10:30 a.m., an assault was reported on Access Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 4:37 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on China Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 2:18 p.m., a caller from Molunkus Road reported a scam.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:15 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Water Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:04 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

5:22 p.m., a traffic crash involving injuries was reported on New Vineyard Road.

5:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

IN MADISON, Friday at 5:25 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on East Madison Road.

9:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 7:12 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Hancock Pond Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 12:45 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Anson Valley Road.

5:56 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Barker Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:18 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Pinewood Trail.

1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:52 p.m., a caller from Clairmont Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Saturday at 2:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clairmont Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 12:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Deer Run Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 10:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pressure Ridge Road.

3:49 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile crash was reported on Rangeley Lake, at Hunter Cove.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 3:09 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Mills Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:01 a.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:29 a.m., a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on Cleveland Street.

5:02 p.m., a caller from Riverside Drive reported a scam.

6:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Indian Ridge.

6:28 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Harding Street.

Saturday at 2:24 a.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Grover Street.

IN STARKS, Friday at 11:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Industry Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ford Drive.

8:09 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:40 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

11:09 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Saturday at 1:27 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

3:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:07 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 7:10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Lower Narrows Pond Road.

8:36 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:14 p.m., a person was arrested after a complaint of theft on Civic Center Drive.

2:08 p.m., a person was arrested following a hit and run motor vehicle accident on Riverside Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:41 p.m., Thomas D. McKay, 33, of Livermore was arrested on 10 warrants, as well as charges of violating condition of release, assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4 p.m., Chassedy F. Foster, 38, of Warren was arrested on a charge of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Saturday at 2:54 a.m., Amanda M. Ferguson, 19, of Skowhegan was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:56 p.m., Xavier Fanjoy, 20, of Waterville was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 12:08 a.m., Dylan T. Brown, 21, of China was arrested on charges of drinking in public, transporting liquor off a premise and refusing to submit to arrest, physical force.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:14 p.m., Bruce W. Tillson, 42, of Augusta was issued a summons on probation hold.

6:42 p.m., Joshua K. Holt, 29, of Augusta was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked (operating under the influence) and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:41 p.m., Zachary T. Nutting, 24, of Fairfield was summoned on a charge of theft by deception.

