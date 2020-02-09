IN ANSON, Saturday at 3:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Front Street.

11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:21 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

10:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Whitten Road.

12:15 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Chapel Street.

12:18 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

12:35 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cedar Street.

12:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Spruce Street.

2:11 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Jefferson Street.

2:42 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

4:54 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested at Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

5:06 p.m., theft was reported on Gage Street.

7:51 p.m., a gas leak or odor was reported on Spaulding Street.

Sunday at 2:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

4:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

5:03 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Western Avenue.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 10:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Leavitt Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 10:31 a.m., a traffic crash causing injury was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

3:19 p.m., a burglary was reported on Town Line Road.

3:59 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported someone was missing.

4:49 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Burnt Mountain Road.

8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 1:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mountainside Road.

11:03 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

1:13 p.m., a traffic crash causing injury was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 7:33 p.m., a caller from Mutton Lane reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Sunday at 7:15 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Hinckley Road.

11:53 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Park Avenue.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Sunday at 11:28 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Camp Waya Awi Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 6:20 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Kelley Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Street at University of Maine.

10:52 a.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 2:46 p.m, a well-being check was performed on High Street.

5:31 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Mayflower Road.

Sunday at 12:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

12:04 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Central and Franklin streets.

1:41 a.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 9:10 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:25 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

1:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Point Avenue.

Sunday at 6:58 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported on White School House Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kimball Pond Road.

Sunday at 11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 6:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.

8:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McKenney Lane.

Sunday at 1:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Pond Road.

5:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Church Street.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 4:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant View Road.

11:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Field Way.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

12:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

Sunday at 12:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

9:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:49 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on College Avenue.

7:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

9:38 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on College Avenue.

10:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Burleigh Street.

12:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halde Street.

1:34 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Place.

IN WEST FORKS, Saturday at 1:48 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported on U.S. Route 201.

8:34 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported at a location listed as unknown.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on China Road.

5:07 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Bay Street.

7:36 p.m., noise was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 3:54 p.m., Evelyn A. Eppinger, 51, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked (operating under the influence) and violating condition of release following the report of a motor vehicle accident on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:54 a.m., a person was arrested on Water Street following a motor vehicle stop.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:09 a.m., Holly Jean Witham, 68, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

3:32 p.m., Cade Nicholas Chipman, 20, of Solon, was arrested on a warrant.

5:16 p.m., Mark Allen Terpening, 59, of Tracey, California, was arrested on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

8:09 p.m., Steven Joseph Routhier, 30, of Moscow, was arrested on two warrants.

9:05 p.m., Kevin Patrick Trepanier, 30, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

10:45 p.m., Amanda Marie Merry, 36, of Mercer, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 8:49 a.m., Gail A. Curtis, 35, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of unlawful trafficking in drugs, possession of scheduled drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.

9:15 a.m., Anthony Robert Scott, 37, of Waldobobo, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a charge of operating after habitual offender.

9:25 a.m., Rodney Damon, 39, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of scheduled drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:37 p.m., Taryn A. Murray, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

SUMMONSES

Saturday at 9:08 a.m., James Wilson Eastman, 64, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief.

8:42 p.m., Tina M. Hart, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:35 p.m., Cole J. Nabrowsky, 20, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of operating without a license and minor consuming liquor.

Also at 11:35 p.m., Jordan M. Willette, 20, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of minor consuming liquor.

