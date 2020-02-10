IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:39 p.m., sex offenses were reported on State Street.

Sunday at 9:10 a.m., a loose dog was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:33 a.m., a loose dog was reported near North Belfast Avenue and Hicks Road.

11:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Townsend Road.

12:24 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

12:36 p.m., a person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.

1:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Florence Street.

2:51 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

3:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:32 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Bangor Street.

8:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

Monday at 1:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 12:54 a.m., theft was reported on Neck Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 1:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mountainside Road.

11:03 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:13 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

5:18 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 5:49 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Wellman Road.

Friday at 10:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 8:15 a.m., a burglary was reported on Waterville Road.

7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Waterville Road.

4:23 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 7:13 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Hinckley Road.

11:53 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 3:03 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

3:31 p.m., theft was reported on Galilee Road.

Monday at 6:55 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

8:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:25 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexandra Drive.

1:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Spring Street.

3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

Friday at 11:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Spring Street.

11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Saturday at 6:13 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 10:51 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Warren Avenue.

2 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawyer Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 5:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Church Street.

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 4:15 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 11:47 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 9:10 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 5:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Hill Road.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 5:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

6:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 4;07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lancaster Road.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 12:50 p.m, an animal problem was reported on Toothaker Road.

7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

Thursday at 8:47 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Swan Island Landing.

Friday at 4:46 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Westwood Acres Road.

Saturday at 6:29 p.m., a burglary was reported on Boynton Street.

Sunday at 10:47 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

9:51 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ledgewood Drive.

8:16 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Ledgewood Drive.

Monday at 8:24 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 8:04 p.m., a structure fire was reported on North Shore Drive.

10:44 a.m., vandalism was reported on Carver Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:44 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carver Street.

1:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

2:12 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

3:26 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Veteran Drive.

ARRESTS

IN CHINA, Sunday at 2:25 a.m., William H. Manley, 59, of South China, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Lakeview Drive.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 7:33 p.m., Matthew Hoenshell, 59, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Street.

Sunday at 12:59 p.m., Bridget O’Keefe, 36, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

10:35 p.m., Roman J. Curran, 26, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a reported assault on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 12:10 a.m., Micah Veth, 19, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle criminal speeding.

9:03 p.m., Colleen Ann Mathews, 83, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Feb. 3 at 6:13 p.m., Kayne Bowden, 19, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (drugs), violation of license restriction, imprudent speed and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle after striking head-on a vehicle driven by Tina Gilley of Richmond on Route 197 causing it to roll over and trapping her in the vehicle. Gilley was taken to the hospital.

Friday at 2:59 p.m., Lawrence Mahoney, 46, of Windham, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 8:49 a.m., Gail A. Curtis, 35, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, possession of scheduled drugs, endangering the welfare of a child and a warrant.

9:15 a.m., Anthony Robert Scott, 37, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a warrant and on a charge of operating after habitual revocations.

9:20 a.m., Adam Dare, 47, of Lincolnville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

9:25 a.m., Rodney Damon, 39, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, possession of scheduled drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.

3:30 p.m., Benjamin Michael Spaulding, 31, of Madison, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

6:18 p.m., Maynard Arthur Kwasniewski, 50, of Harmony, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:47 p.m., Casey William Merry, 39, of Mercer, was arrested on a warrant for operating after habitual revocations.

7:12 p.m., James Erwin Laurent, 40, of Cambridge, was arrested on two warrants for operating with a suspended license.

7:35 p.m., David Blake McFarlin, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful sexual touching and a warrant for assault.

9:26 p.m., Amber Marie Nayock, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants for operating with a suspended license.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:29 p.m., Nicolas Brent Berry, 23, of Randolph, was arrested on a warrant and charges of aggravated forgery, failure to give correct personal information, operating after habitual revocations and operating with a suspended registration.

10:55 p.m., Brodie A. Dunton, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order following a report of an unwanted person on Elm Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1:18 a.m., Thomas E. Edwards, 51, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Sewall Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 7:01 p.m., Amanda S. McKee, 38, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Greenville Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 4;03 p.m., Russel H. Soper, 63, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

4:31 p.m., Cory B. Connor, 50, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and refusing to submit to arrest following a report of shoplifting on Maine Avenue.

Saturday at 8:17 p.m., Michelle L. Goodridge, 48, of Warren, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license and violating a condition of release following a traffic stop on Marston Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 2:28 p.m., Jordan B. Stanhope, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: