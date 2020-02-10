HARTFORD, Conn. — A Canadian man accused of abducting his toddler son in 1987 and living on the lam in the U.S. for three decades is set to return to court in Toronto for a bail hearing.
Allan Mann Jr. is being detained pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.
Police say Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in Toronto in 1987. He fled to the U.S. and obtained fake identities for him and his son, officials say.
Mann was caught in Vernon, Connecticut, in October 2018, two years after Toronto police and U.S. marshals launched a new effort to find him. Mann’s relatives provided key information, officials said.
He pleaded guilty in August to illegally obtaining U.S. government benefits and sentenced to 18 months in prison. He was extradited from New York City to Toronto on Wednesday after his prison sentence ended.
Mann first appeared in court on Thursday to face an abduction charge. The hearing was adjourned to Monday. It isn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
Mann’s son, now in his 30s, grew up believing his mother had died shortly after his birth. Mother and son were reunited shortly after Mann’s arrest.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Powell: Economy looks resilient despite risk of China virus
-
Business
U.S. businesses slash open jobs sharply for 2nd straight month
-
Business
Move over, pot: Psychedelic companies are about to go public
-
Business
Judge clears major obstacle in T-Mobile’s $26.5B bid to buy Sprint
-
Maine Crime
Augusta police charge person with drunken driving on a lawnmower tractor
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.