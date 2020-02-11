IN ANSON, Tuesday at 1:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:26 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Bangor Street.
10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ivy Lane.
10:55 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Manley Street.
1:35 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Senator Way.
2:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at Rodrigue Heights.
3:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:20 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Sewall Street.
6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eight Rod Road.
9:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
IN BELGRADE, Monday at 10:28 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
5:24 p.m., theft was reported on Montcalm Street.
Tuesday, 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Sheridan Drive.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 10:15 p.m., a loud party was reported on Hasson Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:55 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street and Farmington Falls Road.
8:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
Tuesday, 5:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 6:16 p.m., auto theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.
Tuesday, 8:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Depot Street.
IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 1:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
2:09 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.
4:05 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 1:48 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Square Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Concourse.
2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
4:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
IN WAYNE, Monday at 8:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Green True Road.
IN WILTON, Monday at 1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:36 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Danielson Street.
Tuesday, 1:26 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cushman Road.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.
Monday at 8:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Rambler Road.
10:42 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Maranacook Road.
1:42 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Case Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:45 a.m., Theresa L. Tibbetts, 52, of Oakland was arrested on a warrant on Medical Center Parkway.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 11:06 a.m., Bethany Irene Lancaster, 46, of Farmington was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:45 a.m., Justin Michael Gray, 26, of Skowhegan was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
1:23 p.m., Russell S. Raye, 44, of Cambridge was arrested on a writ.
5:05 p.m., Allen Michael Salley, 33, of Pittsfield was arrested on a probation violation.
5:46 p.m., Bradley William Gerry, 52, of Pittsfield was arrested on two warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:41 p.m., Joseph Bing, 43, of Waterville was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident.
Tuesday at 1:57 a.m., Monica Foss, 22, of Waterville was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:29 a.m., Ahmed Q.S. Al Saleem, 18, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident following a reported hit-and-run on Pierce Drive.
9:58 a.m., Erin K. Wolfanger, 39, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Armory Street.
5:56 p.m., Darrell L. Lola, 56, of Livermore Falls was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Florence Street.
8:27 p.m., Micheal D. Jordan, 31, of Gardiner was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 2:54 p.m., Jacynda L. Rousseau, 25, of Leeds was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
