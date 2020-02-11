IN ANSON, Tuesday at 1:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:26 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Bangor Street.

10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ivy Lane.

10:55 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Manley Street.

1:35 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Senator Way.

2:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at Rodrigue Heights.

3:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:20 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Sewall Street.

6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eight Rod Road.

9:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 10:28 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

5:24 p.m., theft was reported on Montcalm Street.

Tuesday, 8:19 a.m., theft was reported on Sheridan Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 10:15 p.m., a loud party was reported on Hasson Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:55 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street and Farmington Falls Road.

8:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Tuesday, 5:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 6:16 p.m., auto theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.

Tuesday, 8:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 1:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

2:09 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.

4:05 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 1:48 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Square Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Concourse.

2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WAYNE, Monday at 8:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Green True Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:36 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Danielson Street.

Tuesday, 1:26 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.

Monday at 8:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Rambler Road.

10:42 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Maranacook Road.

1:42 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Case Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:45 a.m., Theresa L. Tibbetts, 52, of Oakland was arrested on a warrant on Medical Center Parkway.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 11:06 a.m., Bethany Irene Lancaster, 46, of Farmington was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:45 a.m., Justin Michael Gray, 26, of Skowhegan was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

1:23 p.m., Russell S. Raye, 44, of Cambridge was arrested on a writ.

5:05 p.m., Allen Michael Salley, 33, of Pittsfield was arrested on a probation violation.

5:46 p.m., Bradley William Gerry, 52, of Pittsfield was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:41 p.m., Joseph Bing, 43, of Waterville was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident.

Tuesday at 1:57 a.m., Monica Foss, 22, of Waterville was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:29 a.m., Ahmed Q.S. Al Saleem, 18, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident following a reported hit-and-run on Pierce Drive.

9:58 a.m., Erin K. Wolfanger, 39, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Armory Street.

5:56 p.m., Darrell L. Lola, 56, of Livermore Falls was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Florence Street.

8:27 p.m., Micheal D. Jordan, 31, of Gardiner was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 2:54 p.m., Jacynda L. Rousseau, 25, of Leeds was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: