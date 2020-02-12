IN ANSON, Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., threatening was reported on West Mills Road.
Wednesday at 8:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Campbell Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hospital Street.
7:54 a.m., a dog was reported loose on South Belfast Avenue.
8:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
12:17 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:46 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Allen Street.
3:04 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.
6:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on State Street.
8:29 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:20 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Caldwell Road.
Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mud Mill Road.
IN BENTON, Tuesday at 12:49 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Unity Road.
IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Winter Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
8:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
12:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Howe Road.
9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.
1:39 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
10:03 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.
Wednesday, 6:50 a.m., vandalism was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.
IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watson Heights Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:15 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexandra Road.
1:57 p.m., a person was reported missing on Central Street.
5:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Allie’s Way.
8:20 p.m., assault was reported on Dresden Avenue.
9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heselton Street.
11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Commons.
11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.
Tuesday at 8:14 a.m., an unattended death was reported on West Hill Road.
10:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sawyer Street.
7:20 p.m., a fight was reported on Plaisted Street.
IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Coburn Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 11:41 a.m., an unattended death was reported on North Lakeview Drive.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10 a.m., an assault was reported on Jones Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clairmont Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain View Terrace.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:05 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Colby Street.
12:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
12:22 p.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.
1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on JFK Plaza.
5:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.
Wednesday at 1:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sam Street.
3:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Bay Street.
Wednesday at 1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., fraud was reported on Town Hall Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., Joseph M. Johnson, 41, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Boothby Street.
10:42 p.m., Bernard Gauthier, 46, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant and three charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a traffic stop near Stone and East Chestnut streets.
IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 2:59 a.m., Emily A. Singer, 28, of Lewiston was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic dispute on Oak Hill Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:23 p.m., Cameron Michael Starkey, 27, of Troy was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration with one prior.
9:18 p.m., Jason E. Temple, 33, of Detroit was arrested on a warrant for operating with a suspended license.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:48 p.m., Natasha M. Geffrard, 25, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia on Gage Street.
10:03 p.m., Phillip W. Widener, 62, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release following a traffic stop on Stone Street.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 5:04 p.m., Derek A. Lund, 31, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Route 24.
IN DRESDEN, Tuesday at 8:16 a.m., Bobby L. Crosby Jr., 40, of Dresden was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief on Middle Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:11 a.m., Nicholas M. Derosby, 23, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with an expired license.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., Nicholas Landas Mansfield, 36, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.
