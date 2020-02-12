IN ANSON, Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., threatening was reported on West Mills Road.

Wednesday at 8:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Campbell Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hospital Street.

7:54 a.m., a dog was reported loose on South Belfast Avenue.

8:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:17 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:46 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Allen Street.

3:04 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.

6:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on State Street.

8:29 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:20 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Caldwell Road.

Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mud Mill Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 12:49 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Unity Road.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Winter Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

8:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

12:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Howe Road.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.

1:39 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

10:03 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.

Wednesday, 6:50 a.m., vandalism was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watson Heights Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:15 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexandra Road.

1:57 p.m., a person was reported missing on Central Street.

5:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Allie’s Way.

8:20 p.m., assault was reported on Dresden Avenue.

9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heselton Street.

11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Commons.

11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

Tuesday at 8:14 a.m., an unattended death was reported on West Hill Road.

10:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sawyer Street.

7:20 p.m., a fight was reported on Plaisted Street.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., theft was reported on Coburn Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 11:41 a.m., an unattended death was reported on North Lakeview Drive.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10 a.m., an assault was reported on Jones Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clairmont Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:05 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Colby Street.

12:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

12:22 p.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on JFK Plaza.

5:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.

Wednesday at 1:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sam Street.

3:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Bay Street.

Wednesday at 1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., fraud was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., Joseph M. Johnson, 41, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Boothby Street.

10:42 p.m., Bernard Gauthier, 46, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant and three charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a traffic stop near Stone and East Chestnut streets.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 2:59 a.m., Emily A. Singer, 28, of Lewiston was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic dispute on Oak Hill Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:23 p.m., Cameron Michael Starkey, 27, of Troy was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration with one prior.

9:18 p.m., Jason E. Temple, 33, of Detroit was arrested on a warrant for operating with a suspended license.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:48 p.m., Natasha M. Geffrard, 25, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia on Gage Street.

10:03 p.m., Phillip W. Widener, 62, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release following a traffic stop on Stone Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 5:04 p.m., Derek A. Lund, 31, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Route 24.

IN DRESDEN, Tuesday at 8:16 a.m., Bobby L. Crosby Jr., 40, of Dresden was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief on Middle Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:11 a.m., Nicholas M. Derosby, 23, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with an expired license.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., Nicholas Landas Mansfield, 36, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.

