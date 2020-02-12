AUGUSTA — Gaining voter-approval for a new police station tops the list of 2020 goals that city councilors are set to discuss Thursday at their regular meeting.

Last month, councilors met in a Saturday goal-setting session and came up with numerous proposed goals for the coming year. Councilors on Thursday will review a draft of that priorities list as written by City Manager William Bridgeo, who summarized the goals with Frank O’Hara, a consultant who facilitated the goal-setting workshop.

The goals, each of which come with a subset of related action items, are:

• Gain approval for a new police station and plan for future major capital improvements.

• Promote pedestrian safety, walk-ability and public transportation.

• Promote Augusta as a place to live, work and recreate.

• Stimulate development in Sand Hill and across the city.

• Plan to enhance Augusta’s quality of life.

• Enhance citizen involvement and trust in government.

City officials have discussed the need for a new police station to replace the current, run-down station on Union Street since at least 2018. They’ve narrowed down the potential locations to two: one downtown at the corner of Water and Laurel streets, and the other next to the current station where there is currently a parking lot.

Related Putting Augusta police station downtown could cost less than originally thought

Bridgeo has said he hopes councilors will reach a decision on the location for the proposed station by the end of March so a referendum on borrowing money could go to voters in June.

He said if that happens, the project could be designed over the winter and ground could be broken for construction in 15 months. He said it will likely take about a year-and-a-half to build, meaning it’d be four years from now before police would be able to move into any new building.

Councilors, who meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in council chambers at Augusta City Center, are also scheduled to discuss a vehicle idling ordinance at the request of Ward 1 Councilor Linda Conti and building permit expiration dates at the request of Ward 4 Councilor Eric Lind.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: