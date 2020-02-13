IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:13 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.

8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

8:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

10:56 a.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a reported assault on Elm Street. A full report was not immediately available.

11:14 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.

12:03 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Bangor Street.

12:11 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

12:13 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

1:08 p.m., theft was reported on Gage Street.

2:24 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street. A full report was not immediately available.

2:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

2:56 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Water Street.

3:11 p.m., trespassing was reported near Civic Center Drive and Xavier Place.

3:38 p.m., fraud was reported on Red Maple Lane.

4:02 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Whitten Road.

4:05 p.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:51 p.m., a dog was reported loose on Willow Street.

Thursday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a traffic stop on Oakland Road. A full report was not immediately available.

10:49 p.m., a missing person was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:43 p.m., theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.

2:09 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Thursday at 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 8:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

10:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., vandalism was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.

1:31 p.m., vandalism was reported on Quebec Street at the University of Maine.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 8:25 a.m., threatening was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ingraham Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 1:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 6:48 p.m., a missing person was reported on Summer Street.

6:57 p.m., a fight call was reported on Green Street.

Thursday at 8:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 8:16 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 6:09 p.m., a missing person was reported on Quaker Road.

7:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Belgrade Road.

Thursday at 12:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:41 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Falls Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

2:48 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.

2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

3:27 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Chaplin Street.

4:45 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

6 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

7:08 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

Thursday at 12:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:48 a.m., theft was reported at Steven McGee Construction on High Street.

Thursday at 1:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Glidden Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:18 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Augusta Road.

9:32 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:06 p.m., assault was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 9:02 p.m., a family fight was reported on Charles Street.

10:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:37 p.m., John P. Cella, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on one charge of attempted burglary, one charge of burglary of a motor vehicle, four charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, elevated by prior convictions, seven charges of criminal mischief and six charges of burglary on Union Street.

11:20 p.m., Jennifer R. Brochu, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Hicks Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:53 p.m., Kristi Lynn Smith, 37, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Joshua R. Starbird, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.

2:30 p.m., Joshua Elijah Kane, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WAYNE, Thursday at 2:44 a.m., Jacob F. White, 32, of Wayne, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic dispute on Whispering Pines Circle.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:27 a.m., Daniel A. Dinsmore, 46, of Casco, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

1:06 p.m., Mary T. Williams, 32, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, elevated by prior convictions, on North Street.

6:23 p.m., Kevin Gower, 53, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to stop for an officer following a traffic complaint near North Belfast Avenue and Knight Road.

