Now through Feb. 28: Maine 200 Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by the Windham Bicentennial Committee. Challenge your knowledge of Maine and Windham history in this photo scavenger hunt for locations such as the town’s first grocery store, a metal horse-watering stand and a beehive. No entry fee. For a photo checklist and to register, visit windhamrecreation.com or stop by the parks and recreation office at Town Hall.

Now through May: “Bangor 1820: Maine’s Bicentennial—past, present, future,” art exhibit, Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St. Bicentennial-themed works produced by local artists, on display during regular library hours.

Feb. 15: Etna’s 200th Birthday Celebration, noon-11 p.m. A very small town just west of Bangor, Etna also was founded in 1820. The party will include a chili-chowder cookoff and auction at the Etna Community Hall, 17 Shadow Lane, followed by an evening dance with beard and fashion contests at Mossy Ledge Spirits distillery, 1097 Lakins Road.

Feb. 16: “Abolitionism and the Underground Railroad Along the Coast of Maine,” 2-3:30 p.m., Camden Public Library, 55 Main St. Author and educator Eileen Kurtis-Kleinman will discuss colonial Maine’s slaveholders, Maine’s population of free blacks and fugitive slaves, the strong ties Maine maintained with the South, the rise of abolitionism along the coast, and Maine’s role in both the slave trade and the Underground Railroad. Visit librarycamden.org for more information.

Feb. 22: “Maine Ships in the Arctic,” 2-3 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. Historian and teacher Charles Lagerbom shares the history of numerous vessels launched in Maine to venture into the dangerous ice- and fog-shrouded waters of the Arctic, including some that never returned. Visit mainemaritimemuseum.org for more information.

Feb. 24: The Sandy River Ramblers perform bluegrass music from and about Maine, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta. Snow date Feb. 26.

March 2: “Hawthorne’s Eliot Inspiration: The Life of Mary Bachiler in Puritan Maine,” 7-9 p.m., John F. Hill Grange Hall, 1412 State Road, Eliot. Researcher and writer Eric Christian tells the tumultuous life story of Mary Beadle Bachiler, a Kittery resident convicted of adultery in 1651 who inspired Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter.” Part of the Eliot Historical Society’s bicentennial series.

March 4: “Maine at 200: A Visual History,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. In this richly illustrated talk, visual historian Libby Bischof highlights significant events in Maine history stretching back over 12,000 years through objects, drawings, maps, photographs and postcards.

March 4: “The Great Turn-Out of 1841: Maine’s Textile Workers on Strike,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta. Elizabeth DeWolfe, author and history professor at the University of New England, recalls when nearly 500 women walked out of the York Manufacturing Co. textile mill in Saco in protest of low wages, poor housing and the factory owner’s paternalistic rules. DeWolfe will explore the life of New England “factory girls” and how the strike was connected to the national fight for women’s rights.

March 5-15: “Maine in the Movies,” a statewide bicentennial film festival featuring movies with Maine ties. Kicks off March 5 at the Waterville Opera House with a 7 p.m. showing of the 1945 classic, “Leave Her to Heaven,” starring the lovely Gene Tierney in an Oscar-nominated performance. Festival includes 34 films ranging from “Bambi,” released in 1942, which is showing at 2 p.m. March 8 at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta; to “Aquaman,” released in 2018, which is showing at 6:45 p.m. March 10 at the Temple Cinema in Houlton. Visit mainefilmcenter.org/mainemovies200 for a full schedule and to buy tickets in advance.

March 5: “Celebrating Maine’s Next Century,” Maine Preservation’s annual fundraising gala, 5-8 p.m., The Portland Club, 156 State Street, Portland. Mark the bicentennial of Maine by supporting an organization that’s working to preserve it. Music, dancing, food and beverages, and silent and live auctions of art and unique experiences. Tickets are $100 per person and available at mainepreservation.org.

March 5: “Historic Maine in 3-D,” 6:30-8 p.m., Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St. Maine State Museum Director Bernard Fishman is one of the nation’s foremost collectors of stereoviews, 19th century photographs that appear three dimensional when viewed through a special hand-held instrument. Fishman will present a projection show of stereoviews of Maine just after the Civil War. Paper 3-D glasses will be provided. Visit gpl.lib.me.us for more information.

March 8: “Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine,” the DaPonte String Quartet’s tribute to Maine’s bicentennial, 2-3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, Brunswick. Joined by Eric LaPerna on percussion, the quartet performs a program that highlights significant events before Maine became a state and reflects the cultural influences of indigenous people and newcomers.

March 9: “Maine’s French and Indian Wars: A Mobile Museum,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta. From 1675 to 1760, the Maine frontier was ravaged by a series of six wars between indigenous Wabanaki tribes and English newcomers. Explore this eighty-year conflict with presenters Mark Rohman, Mike Dekker and Craig Young, who don period attire and use documents, images and items of the era to provide an interactive, educational experience.

March 14: “Maine Garden Day: Reimagining the Future,” 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewiston High School, 156 East Ave. Just in time for the bicentennial, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension brings back this annual event after a five-year hiatus. The gardening conference will feature 30 dynamic workshops presented by Maine experts in horticulture, agriculture, food security and climate science. Visit extension.umaine.edu/gardening/ for more information and to register by Feb. 20.

March 14: Hallowell State Bicentennial Preparty Party, 2-4 p.m., Old South Congregational Church, 135 Second St., Hallowell. A doubleheader featuring museum consultant Ron Kley discussing Benjamin Vaughan and the creation of the Maine state seal and State Historian Earle Shettleworth telling the Tale of Two Capitals: Hallowell vs. Augusta.

March 14: Thomaston Birthday Dinner for the State of Maine, traditional New England boiled dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Williams-Brazier Post No. 037, 10 Watts Ave., Thomaston. $8 for adults, $5 for children.

March 14: MaineMadeMusic presents Dirigo Rocks!, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St./Route 1, Camden. Maine bands ThunderHeart Lion, The Rugged and Shirttail Kin perform a mini music fest endorsed by Maine’s Bicentennial Commission. Tickets are $14 in advance, $16 day of show; available via camdenoperahouse.com, by calling 236-3154 or at door an hour before show time.

March 15: Statehood Day Celebration, 1 p.m., Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave. The public is invited to an afternoon of music, poems, birthday cake and speeches from dignitaries including Maine’s congressional delegation, Wabanaki leaders, State Historian Earle Shettleworth and Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum. An orchestra and choir will perform. Hannaford will provide the cake. Admission is free. Visit maine200.org for more information.

March 15: Portland Symphony Orchestra celebrates Maine’s Bicentennial, 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland. The PSO presents a special concert featuring the premiere of a commissioned work by Maine-based composer Daniel Sonenberg, titled “First Light: A Fanfare for Maine.” Visit portlandsymphony.org for more information or to buy tickets.

March 15: “Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine,” the DaPonte String Quartet’s tribute to Maine’s bicentennial, 3-4:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church, Newcastle. Joined by Eric LaPerna on percussion, the quartet performs a program that highlights significant events before Maine became a state and reflects the cultural influences of indigenous people and newcomers.

March 15: Star Lighting on Statehood Day, 9 p.m., Historic Fire Station, 11 Church Street, Presque Isle. To officially start the bicentennial celebration in Presque Isle, the Star City of the Northeast, join the Presque Isle Historical Society as it lights up the 3-foot-tall star atop the station’s hose tower.

March 18: “The Currier Family and the founding of the Readfield Community Library,” 1-3 p.m., 1151 Main St. Shortly after Readfield was incorporated, a young Dr. Samuel Currier and his new wife, Patience, moved built a grand home in the town center where they raised a large family, he treated patients and they hosted community gatherings. Local historian Dale Potter-Clark uses vintage photos to tell the story of the Currier family and how their home became the town library.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: