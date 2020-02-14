IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:14 p.m., theft was reported on Boothby Street.

3 p.m., fraud was reported on Edison Drive.

3:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.

4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Melville and Green streets.

Friday at 1:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

7:45 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meadow Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 9:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stoney Park Drive.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 5:11 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 7:51 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 6:59 p.m., theft was reported at Maine Smoke Shop on Maine Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:45 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Mountain Avenue.

11:36 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:46 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Gagnon Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:32 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 3:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 11:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

1:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jewell Street.

Friday at 6:49 a.m., theft was reported on Intervale Road.

8:03 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 11:31 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Bemis Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 3:14 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.

10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stoutamyer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Road.

10:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 4:40 p.m., theft was reported on B Street.

7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Noble Court.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 12:14 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. John Street.

2:50 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Waterville Road.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 1:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:37 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:44 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

11:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Lane.

11:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Punky Lane.

2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

3:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

8:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

Friday at 12:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:27 p.m., Tyler Wayne Robinson, 30, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant and five counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and three counts of criminal trespass, at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Two Mile Brook Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:49 p.m., Alexander Stewart Allan, 39, of Dallas Plantation was arrested on a probation hold.

1:54 p.m., Jennifer M. Malchisky, 38, of Dallas Plantation was arrested on a probation hold.

6:15 p.m., Elijah Joseph Luker, 25, of Farmington was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8:30 p.m., Randy E. Burnham, 46, of Farmington was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 9:01 a.m., Scott Andrew Boardman, 54, of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on three charges of violating conditions of release.

9:52 a.m., Joseph Kenneth Champagne, 43, of Strong was arrested on charges of aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

7:37 p.m., Lynn Deveau, 46, of Fairfield was arrested on two charges of domestic violence assault and one assault charge.

8:48 p.m., Justin Alan Brown, 39, of Embden was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:32 p.m., a 38-year old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:19 p.m., Jeffery Chuck White, 44, of Clinton was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 95.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:32 p.m., Kati J. Fogg, 32, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a shoplifting report on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:01 p.m., Harley M. Orchard, 27, of Waterville was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license.

