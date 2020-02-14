WILTON — The Western Maine Play Museum, at 561 Main St., has expanded its operating hours to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 1-5 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

New to the museum are two new Visitor Experience Associates Carson Hope and Jamie St. Pierre. Hope is a senior studying Early Childhood Special Education at the University of Maine at Farmington, and St. Pierre is a junior studying Rehabilitation Services at the UMF.

Mr. Drew and his Animals Too will present a special program at WMPM, featuring LIVE wild animals at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. There will be some touch time possible with a few of the animals at the end of his presentation. Cost will be $4 for members, $7 for nonmembers.

Free Community Nights will start in March. Community members will have free admission, this is made possible because of a Franklin Savings Bank grant.

Upcoming events in February for adults and older children: Where in the World is Valentino Cupid? A valentine-themed breakout box for grownups will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The cost is $10 per person, and BYOB.

A special “adventure” night for Tweens and Teens is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, for children in grade 6 and up. The cost is $10 per child, with a maximum of 20 children. The evening will feature a movie and a Breakout Box event.

To prepare for the museum’s upcoming Contraption Convention on March 7, sponsored by Otis Federal Credit Union, pick up an information packet. This challenge invites contestants to devise the most ingenious method of getting a ball into a cup‚ in Rube Goldberg style.

For more information, or to reserve a spot, stop by the museum or visit the WMPM Facebook page. For more information, contact James at [email protected] or 645-3555, or event organizer Angela McLeod at [email protected].

For more information, visit westernmaineplay.org.

