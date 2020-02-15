IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:10 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

3:15 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Green Street.

5:54 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Church Hill Road.

7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.

8:41 p.m., fraud was reported on Townsend Street.

8:47 p.m., a caller was warned for misuse of 911, on Northern Avenue.

10:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

3:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 11:24 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Hartland Road.

6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Salisbury Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 4:01 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.

10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Kingman Road.

3:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Green Road.

5:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Montcalm Street.

Saturday, 6:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Back Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday, at 10:58 a.m. and 11:01 a.m., respectively, police removed political signs from traffic islands at the intersections of High Holborn Street and Brunswick Avenue, and Central Street and Brunswick Avenue, which had been placed in violation of city ordinance.

1:10 p.m., a snow pile was reported in the road on Brunswick Avenue, creating a hazard.

2:03 p.m., a caller reported heroin usage and dealing on Water Street.

10:38 p.m., an attempted burglary was reported in Iron Mine Hill mobile home park.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Street.

IN MERCER, Friday at 9:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 7:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tranquility Trail.

Saturday, 5:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:36 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:49 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Robin Court.

10:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robin Court.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 3:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Palmyra Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:27 a.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

10:45 a.m., theft was reported on Park Street.

11:47 a.m., assault was reported on Sherwin Street.

12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Armory Road and Drummond Avenue.

2:51 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:29 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

4:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:16 p.m., Merrianne Alward, 45, of Augusta was arrested and charged with violating condition of release and Shawn T. Lord, 39, of Gardiner was arrested on a warrant and charged with sale and use of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth, on Middle Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:13 p.m., Derek J. Nickerson, 34, of Canaan was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, violating a protection order, eluding an officer, failing to stop for an officer, driving to endanger, motor vehicle speeding 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and a warrant.

1:48 p.m., Brandon Lee Harrington, 29, of Anson was arrested on a warrant.

5:06 p.m., Heather Marie Paschke, 32, of Newport was arrested on two warrants.

10:53 p.m., Mark C. Smith, 46, of Veazie was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Saturday, 1:22 a.m., Tykem Nathaniel Moses, 34, of New York City was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

2:17 a.m., Craig Allen Foss, 51, of Holden was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2:55 a.m., Toman Stepfon Caudill, 27, of Bangor was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim, robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating condition of release.

4:26 a.m., Galen Darrell Thibodeau, 49, of Millinocket was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

7:17 a.m., Micheal Lonnee, 35, of Fairfield was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:25 a.m., Mario Petitti, 54, of Burnham was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

12:54 a.m., Cameron Morrison, 20, of Waterville was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence criminal mischief, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence aggravated assault.

