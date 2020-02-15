FAIRFIELD — Dozens of people gathered at Lawrence High School in Fairfield on Saturday afternoon for a memorial service honoring the life of a 15-year-old student who was killed in a triple fatal car crash last Sunday morning.

Mourners walked somberly into the Williamson Performing Arts Center to remember Thomas “Tommy” Porfirio of Benton, who was killed Feb. 9 after the 2007 Toyota Corolla he was riding in slammed into a tree on Hinckley Road in Clinton.

Media was turned away from Saturday’s event at the entrance of the auditorium by Fairfield police.

Porfirio’s obituary, released on Wednesday by Lawry Brothers, said he loved to listen to rap music, play video games and baseball, and hang out with his friends.

Porfirio leaves behind his parents Sheila and Tony Porfirio; a sister, Jenna Porfirio McClure and her husband, Thomas McClure; brothers Joshua and Jacob; niece, Jocelyn; a nephew, Vinnie; maternal grandmother, Ann Marie Marquis; paternal grandmother, Maria Do Carmo Sousa; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his girlfriend, Destyni Chase.

Also killed in the crash were Emily Baker, 14, who attended Lawrence High School, and her sister Ashlin Baker, 12, who attended Lawrence Junior High School. A celebration of life for the Baker sisters is planned for the same location on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The unlicensed 16-year-old driver and Nevaeh Wilson, 12, were seriously injured in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Clinton police with the help of Maine State Police.

