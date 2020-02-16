IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

2:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Enterprise Drive.

2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

5:05 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Manley Street.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

10:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Waldo Street.

11:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Darin Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lindseys Way.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Street at the University of Maine.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 11:41 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Canaan Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 5:31 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Dollar General on U.S. Route 202.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 11:29 a.m., threatening was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 6:45 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

8:36 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Lawton Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hathaway Street.

10:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Colby Street.

12:39 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.

6:33 p.m., harassment was reported on South Grove Street.

7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Street.

10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:51 p.m., a drug offense was reported on North Street.

11:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garland Road.

10:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:48 p.m., Thomas L. Mansir, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on Sparrow Drive and charged with violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assault and aggravated criminal mischief.

10:51 p.m., Taylah Karczewski, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and violation of probation, and Levi L. Violette, 28, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, cocaine base, and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, by police in a motor vehicle stop on State Street.

Sunday at 12:18 a.m., Darbe Anagnost, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on Chapel Street and charged with violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:25 p.m., Elijah Nathan-Howard Chubbuck, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

8:33 p.m., Laura E. Aiello, 63, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:56 p.m., Nathan Dilworth, 42, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fugitive from justice, misuse of identification and theft by deception.

7:52 p.m., Cherie L. Givens, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, 1:25 a.m., Travis Hunter, 32, of Poland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9 p.m., Eric E. Bezanson, 28, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating vehicle without license at the intersection of Western Avenue and Chapel Street.

