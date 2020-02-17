IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:44 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Green Street.
7:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stony Brook Road.
9:48 a.m., a loose dog was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
10:33 a.m., an assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.
3:07 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Valley Street and Glendon Street.
5:03 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
6:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.
7:46 p.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a reported disturbance on Medical Center Parkway. A full report was not available by press time.
8:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.
9:37 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Water Street.
9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
11:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Ryan Court.
Monday at 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dayton Street.
12:39 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Child Street.
IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 2:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 3:04 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 9:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Huff Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:32 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Town Farm Road.
1:01 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Wilton Road.
Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 10:09 a.m., vandalism was reported on Church Street.
IN JAY, Friday at 6:49 a.m., theft was reported on Intervale Road.
8:03 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 3:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 10:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 4:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tufts Pond Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
IN MERCER, Monday at 2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bailey Hill Road.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 7:12 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
11:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spring Street.
2:50 p.m., an assault was reported on West Front Street.
8:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.
11:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Butler Street.
IN STARKS, Sunday at 11:39 a.m., theft was reported on Howe Road.
IN STRONG, Friday at 5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
IN STRATTON, Friday at 10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Dead River Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Highwood Street.
10:48 a.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.
3:23 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.
7:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
9:35 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
Monday at midnight, harassment was reported on Colby Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:57 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Sunday at 3:16 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hollingsworth Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:51 p.m., Lauren A. Lancaster, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation violation following a report of suspicious activity on Summer Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:09 p.m., Aliza Catherine Anthony, 21, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection order.
3:25 p.m., Paul Michael Lawrence, 48, of Swanville, was arrested on a probation hold.
11:22 p.m., Scott R. Steward, 60, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault.
Monday at 2:41 a.m., Colby James Michaud, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime, criminal mischief and gross sexual assault.
SUMMONSES
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:01 a.m., Kristie Marie Kenney, 47, of Bellevue Street, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.
10:59 a.m., Whitney Marie Conary, 29, of Monument Street, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Benton Avenue.
3:12 p.m., Jennifer Carol Lea, 42, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.
