IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:44 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Green Street.

7:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stony Brook Road.

9:48 a.m., a loose dog was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

10:33 a.m., an assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

3:07 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Valley Street and Glendon Street.

5:03 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

6:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.

7:46 p.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a reported disturbance on Medical Center Parkway. A full report was not available by press time.

8:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.

9:37 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Water Street.

9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

11:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Ryan Court.

Monday at 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dayton Street.

12:39 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Child Street.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 2:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 3:04 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 9:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Huff Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:32 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Town Farm Road.

1:01 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 10:09 a.m., vandalism was reported on Church Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 6:49 a.m., theft was reported on Intervale Road.

8:03 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 3:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 10:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 4:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tufts Pond Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

IN MERCER, Monday at 2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bailey Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 7:12 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

2:50 p.m., an assault was reported on West Front Street.

8:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

11:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Butler Street.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 11:39 a.m., theft was reported on Howe Road.

IN STRONG, Friday at 5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN STRATTON, Friday at 10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Dead River Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Highwood Street.

10:48 a.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

3:23 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

7:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:35 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Monday at midnight, harassment was reported on Colby Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:57 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Sunday at 3:16 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hollingsworth Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:51 p.m., Lauren A. Lancaster, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation violation following a report of suspicious activity on Summer Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:09 p.m., Aliza Catherine Anthony, 21, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection order.

3:25 p.m., Paul Michael Lawrence, 48, of Swanville, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:22 p.m., Scott R. Steward, 60, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault.

Monday at 2:41 a.m., Colby James Michaud, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime, criminal mischief and gross sexual assault.

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:01 a.m., Kristie Marie Kenney, 47, of Bellevue Street, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.

10:59 a.m., Whitney Marie Conary, 29, of Monument Street, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Benton Avenue.

3:12 p.m., Jennifer Carol Lea, 42, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.

