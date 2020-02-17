CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices are going up nationwide, but not in northern New England.
The lastest GasBuddy.com survey shows Maine gas prices falling half a cent per gallon the last week to an average of $2.41. The average price in New Hampshire is $2.38 per gallon, a penny lower than last week. In Vermont, prices dropped slightly to $2.54 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline rose to $2.43 per gallon in the last week. That’s 12 cents lower per gallon than a month ago but almost 12 cents more per gallon than a year ago.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
General Motors leaving Australia, New Zealand and Thailand
-
Arts & Entertainment
Museum’s Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
-
Varsity Maine
Video: Boothbay’s Hunter Crocker talks about tight victory over Mt. Abram
-
Nation & World
Mickey Wright, golf great and early LPGA force, dies at 85
-
Business
Former UAW President Owen Bieber dies at 90