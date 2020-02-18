IN ATHENS, Monday at 12:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:45 a.m., a dog was reported loose on New England Road.
10:10 a.m., police recovered needles on Armory Street.
10:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
12:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Carlisle Avenue.
12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on York Street.
4:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
5:52 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.
6:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Waldo Street.
7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
7:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.
7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.
8:54 p.m., fraud was reported on Chapel Street.
9:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:31 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.
Tuesday at 12:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Penobscot Street.
2:43 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Child Street.
IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.
IN DETROIT, Monday at 12:57 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.
11:39 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 12:47 p.m., theft was reported on Cattle Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
2:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
IN FAYETTE, Monday at 2:54 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Hill Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:51 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Commonwealth Avenue.
5:35 p.m., theft was reported on Central Street.
Saturday at 9:56 a.m., theft was reported on Central Street.
3:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Maine Avenue.
Sunday at 3:11 a.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following an incident on Brunswick Avenue. Additional information was not immediately available.
11:18 a.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting at Hannaford on Maine Avenue. Additional information was not immediately available.
12:01 p.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a report of suspicious activity at Hannaford on Maine Avenue. Additional information was not immediately available.
6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.
8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
Monday at 9:31 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Maine Avenue.
8:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 10:42 p.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street. Additional information was not immediately available.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 2:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wellington Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Adams Road.
Monday at 12:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Lewiston Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 12:52 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 3:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Annabessacook Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 10:27 a.m., theft was reported on Bean Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 1:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:58 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Fairfield Street.
3:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
4:38 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Drive.
9:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN READFIELD, Saturday at 9:16 a.m., fraud was reported on Church Road.
Sunday at 6:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Road.
IN RICHMOND, Feb. 10 at 8:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Hatch Street.
8:39 a.m., property was recovered on Main Street.
10:31 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.
Thursday at 8:17 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on High Street.
12:11 p.m., fraud was reported on Front Street.
Friday at 2:52 p.m., a well-being check was requested on River Road.
Saturday at 11:09 a.m., a family fight was reported on Westwood Acres Road.
Monday at 2:38 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Brunswick and Alexander Reed roads.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.
1:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Tammy Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:41 p.m., a missing person was reported on Gray Street.
2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Celtics Drive.
5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.
6:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
8:38 p.m., burglary was reported on Elm Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Street.
7:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Spears Corner Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 5:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellevue Street.
9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.
9:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:31 p.m., Gareth W. Gordon, 51, of Rockland was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and use of drug paraphernalia following a report of suspicious activity on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 2:09 p.m., Laura B. Erb, 36, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant on Maine Avenue.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 5:36 p.m., Derik D. Bellerose, 28, of Carrabassett Valley was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
7:12 p.m., Allison A. Pease, 26, of Belgrade was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
8:42 p.m., John E. Richards, 61, of Jay was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
9:38 p.m., David Smith, 37, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.
Saturday at 3:40 a.m., Laurie-Anne Bridges, 34, of Rumford was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.
9:40 p.m., Raymond D. Lewis, 28, of South Paris was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over the speed limit.
Sunday at 12:20 a.m., Jeremy M. Mitchell, 46, of Livermore Falls was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
10:57 a.m., Robert Joseph Anthony, 55, of Temple was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
5:45 p.m., Thomas C. Bessey, 54, of Kingfield was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:16 p.m., Tommy L. White, 33, of West Gardiner was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating after suspension and violating a condition of release following a traffic stop near Highland Avenue and Autumn Street.
IN RICHMOND, Sunday at 9:58 p.m., Scott Hawkes, 33, of Richmond was arrested on a warrant.
IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 9:32 a.m., Amelia R. McAvoy, 21, of Sidney was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic dispute on West River Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:23 a.m., Damien Mantha, 42, of Skowhegan was arrested on eight warrants.
8:52 p.m.., Wayne Roland McKinley, 51, of Skowhegan was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Tuesday, 12:54 a.m., Desire Marie Landry, 34, of Norridgewock was arrested on a warrant.
2:54 a.m., James Leroy Mayo, 48, of Bangor was arrested on a probation hold.
4:08 a.m., Frank Forrest Condon, 42, of Fairfield was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:26 a.m., Gloria Pressey, 36, of Fairfield was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.
12:26 a.m., Martin Fernald, 29, of Waterville was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
12:26 a.m., Bethany Hasson-Meunier, 30, of Skowhegan was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.
12:26 a.m., Randy Boivin, 38, of Waterville was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and a probation hold.
IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 5:37 a.m., George M. Callahan, 46, of West Gardiner was arrested on two warrants on Johnson Lane.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:20 p.m., David C. Erickson, 73, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on State Street.
10:14 p.m., Robert A. O’Neil, 58, of Liberty was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
Monday at 3:19 p.m., Nathan M. Durgin, 31, of Auburn was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
3:31 p.m., Anthony T. Stanton, 32, of Jewett, New York, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence following a report of suspicious activity on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:27 p.m., Abraham J. Stephens, 25, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Green and Melville streets.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:18 p.m., Nina M. Petersen, 28, of Bar Harbor was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 10:09 p.m., Joseph E.R. Daly-Rancourt, 25, of Pittston was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Water Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 1:45 a.m., Nicholas R. Grant, 34, of Litchfield was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Huntington Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:29 p.m., Kim T. Lewis, 51, of Waterville was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Memorial Drive.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Class B South boys: Maranacook rolls into regional final
-
Local & State
Waterville police Officer Timothy Hinton, dispatchers honored
-
Varsity Maine
Class C South girls: Old Orchard thumps Richmond
-
Business
Panel endorses bill requiring CMP to renegotiate lease along corridor route
-
Varsity Maine
Skiing: Mt. Blue takes Class A girls Nordic title