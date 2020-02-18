IN ATHENS, Monday at 12:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:45 a.m., a dog was reported loose on New England Road.

10:10 a.m., police recovered needles on Armory Street.

10:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

12:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Carlisle Avenue.

12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on York Street.

4:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:52 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.

6:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Waldo Street.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

7:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.

8:54 p.m., fraud was reported on Chapel Street.

9:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:31 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

Tuesday at 12:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Penobscot Street.

2:43 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Child Street.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 12:57 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

11:39 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 12:47 p.m., theft was reported on Cattle Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

2:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN FAYETTE, Monday at 2:54 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:51 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Commonwealth Avenue.

5:35 p.m., theft was reported on Central Street.

Saturday at 9:56 a.m., theft was reported on Central Street.

3:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Maine Avenue.

Sunday at 3:11 a.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following an incident on Brunswick Avenue. Additional information was not immediately available.

11:18 a.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting at Hannaford on Maine Avenue. Additional information was not immediately available.

12:01 p.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a report of suspicious activity at Hannaford on Maine Avenue. Additional information was not immediately available.

6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Monday at 9:31 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Maine Avenue.

8:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 10:42 p.m., an arrest was made or a summons was issued following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street. Additional information was not immediately available.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 2:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wellington Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Adams Road.

Monday at 12:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Lewiston Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:52 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 3:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Annabessacook Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 10:27 a.m., theft was reported on Bean Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 1:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:58 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Fairfield Street.

3:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

4:38 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Drive.

9:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN READFIELD, Saturday at 9:16 a.m., fraud was reported on Church Road.

Sunday at 6:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Road.

IN RICHMOND, Feb. 10 at 8:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Hatch Street.

8:39 a.m., property was recovered on Main Street.

10:31 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 8:17 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on High Street.

12:11 p.m., fraud was reported on Front Street.

Friday at 2:52 p.m., a well-being check was requested on River Road.

Saturday at 11:09 a.m., a family fight was reported on Westwood Acres Road.

Monday at 2:38 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Brunswick and Alexander Reed roads.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

1:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Tammy Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:41 p.m., a missing person was reported on Gray Street.

2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Celtics Drive.

5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

6:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

8:38 p.m., burglary was reported on Elm Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Street.

7:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Spears Corner Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 5:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellevue Street.

9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

9:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:31 p.m., Gareth W. Gordon, 51, of Rockland was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and use of drug paraphernalia following a report of suspicious activity on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 2:09 p.m., Laura B. Erb, 36, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant on Maine Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 5:36 p.m., Derik D. Bellerose, 28, of Carrabassett Valley was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:12 p.m., Allison A. Pease, 26, of Belgrade was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:42 p.m., John E. Richards, 61, of Jay was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

9:38 p.m., David Smith, 37, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.

Saturday at 3:40 a.m., Laurie-Anne Bridges, 34, of Rumford was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

9:40 p.m., Raymond D. Lewis, 28, of South Paris was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over the speed limit.

Sunday at 12:20 a.m., Jeremy M. Mitchell, 46, of Livermore Falls was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:57 a.m., Robert Joseph Anthony, 55, of Temple was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

5:45 p.m., Thomas C. Bessey, 54, of Kingfield was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:16 p.m., Tommy L. White, 33, of West Gardiner was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating after suspension and violating a condition of release following a traffic stop near Highland Avenue and Autumn Street.

IN RICHMOND, Sunday at 9:58 p.m., Scott Hawkes, 33, of Richmond was arrested on a warrant.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 9:32 a.m., Amelia R. McAvoy, 21, of Sidney was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic dispute on West River Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:23 a.m., Damien Mantha, 42, of Skowhegan was arrested on eight warrants.

8:52 p.m.., Wayne Roland McKinley, 51, of Skowhegan was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Tuesday, 12:54 a.m., Desire Marie Landry, 34, of Norridgewock was arrested on a warrant.

2:54 a.m., James Leroy Mayo, 48, of Bangor was arrested on a probation hold.

4:08 a.m., Frank Forrest Condon, 42, of Fairfield was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:26 a.m., Gloria Pressey, 36, of Fairfield was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

12:26 a.m., Martin Fernald, 29, of Waterville was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

12:26 a.m., Bethany Hasson-Meunier, 30, of Skowhegan was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

12:26 a.m., Randy Boivin, 38, of Waterville was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and a probation hold.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 5:37 a.m., George M. Callahan, 46, of West Gardiner was arrested on two warrants on Johnson Lane.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:20 p.m., David C. Erickson, 73, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on State Street.

10:14 p.m., Robert A. O’Neil, 58, of Liberty was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

Monday at 3:19 p.m., Nathan M. Durgin, 31, of Auburn was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

3:31 p.m., Anthony T. Stanton, 32, of Jewett, New York, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence following a report of suspicious activity on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:27 p.m., Abraham J. Stephens, 25, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Green and Melville streets.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:18 p.m., Nina M. Petersen, 28, of Bar Harbor was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 10:09 p.m., Joseph E.R. Daly-Rancourt, 25, of Pittston was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 1:45 a.m., Nicholas R. Grant, 34, of Litchfield was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Huntington Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:29 p.m., Kim T. Lewis, 51, of Waterville was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Memorial Drive.

