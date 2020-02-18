POWNAL — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 59-year-old man was found dead on the side of a trail in Bradbury Mountain State Park on Monday.
The body of Rodney Reed of Topsham was found around 1 p.m. by people hiking. Deputies say the people who found him on the trail tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
Deputies say he was fat-tire biking, which is a style of mountain biking, when he went off the trail.
Officials say Reed lost control of his bike when going over a small bridge on the trail. He was wearing a helmet. The cause of death was accidental.
According to a report by the medical examiner, Reed’s impact with the ground caused a traumatic neck injury.
