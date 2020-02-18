BELFAST — A woman convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter in a high-profile case that prompted changes to the state’s child protection system is due to be sentenced this week.
Sharon Carrillo is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for the death of Marissa Kennedy, whose bruised and battered body was found in the family’s home in Stockton Springs in 2018. Her original sentencing date was postponed from earlier this month because of bad weather.
Law enforcement officials said the crime scene was staged to make it look like the death was an accident. An autopsy concluded that Marissa had multiple injuries consistent with ongoing abuse.
Carrillo’s estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a 55-year sentence.
