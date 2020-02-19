Zachary W. Abram, 26, of Randolph, violating condition of release Dec. 3, 2019, in Pittston, $300 fine, 24-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release Jan. 1, 2020, in Randolph, 24-hour jail sentence.

Christopher M. Allmendinger, 42, of Solon, on Sept. 17, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, five-day jail sentence.

Austin Berry, 20, of Randolph, violating condition of release Aug. 15, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Jared M. Buck, 20, of Clinton, operating under the influence Sept. 14, 2019, in Benton, $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Destiny A. Burgess, 37, of West Gardiner, domestic violence assault July 27, 2019, and assault July 26, 2019, in Hallowell, both dismissed.

Allison Jean Butterfield, 39, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 1, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Kathryn R. Carey, 37, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault Oct. 29, 2018, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Abel D. Chavarie, 41, of Sidney, operating under the influence July 14, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Karen J. Cloutier, 51, of Monmouth, operating under the influence May 18, 2019, in Monmouth, $500 fine.

Scott P. Collins, 30, of Farmingdale, violating protection from abuse order Dec. 10, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nathan Cook, 25, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle May 6, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chad Cookson, 48, of Benton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Leonard Costa, 32, of Vassalboro, two counts domestic violence assault Sept. 28, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Alexander Crawford, 25, of Whitefield, on Dec. 21, 2019, in Hallowell: violating condition of release, $200 fine; attaching false plates, $200 fine, $200 suspended.

Seth C. Curtis, 19, of Augusta, on Aug. 19, 2019, in Sidney: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; failing to make oral or written accident report, operating after registration suspended, criminal mischief, dismissed.

Nathan Davis, 28, of Livermore Falls, on Jan. 1, 2020, in Augusta: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but six days suspended, one-year probation; domestic violence aggravated assault and violating condition of release, dismissed.

Todd V. Dubuc II, 21, of Westbrook, operating under the influence July 24, 2019, in Chelsea, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Hope Eldridge, 21, of Fort Kent, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 8, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

William M. Feagin, 51, of Readfield, failure to register vehicle Jan. 9, 2020, in Monmouth, $100 fine.

Ally K. Finik, 21, of Tolland, Connecticut, operating after registration suspended Nov. 19, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jacquelyn R. Frake, 36, of Winthrop, passing stopped school bus Dec. 18, 2019, in Readfield, $250 fine.

Zakkery Ryan Garfield, 27, of Winthrop, operating under the influence June 7, 2019, in Manchester, $500 fine, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Amy L. Goldberg, 32, of Augusta, on June 11, 2019, in Augusta: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 10-year Department of Corrections sentence all but three years suspended, three-year probation; two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, dismissed. Theft by receiving stolen property Aug. 17, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Randy S. Gregor, 60, of Randolph, operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 8, 2020, in Chelsea, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Kelly Hall, 40, of Benton, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 26, 2018, in Winslow, $300 fine. Violating condition of release June 30, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Angela L. Hanson, 33, of Winslow, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs May 31, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Paul N. Hatch III, 33, of Winthrop, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and violating condition of release, Jan. 29, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed. On Jan. 25, 2020, in Winthrop: domestic violence criminal threatening , four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 20 months suspended, two-year probation; violating condition of release, 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized use of property, dismissed.

Ryan T. Hinkley, 22, of Portland, operating under the influence March 8, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine.

Charles W. Janosky II, 35, of Palermo, on Jan. 11, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, failing to stop for officer and violating condition of release, dismissed. On Jan. 23, 2019, in Waterville: violating condition of release, $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed. Violating condition of release June 23, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Dylan Richard Keene, 21, of Limerick, operating after registration suspended Dec. 12, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Mark Kocaoglu, 36, of Waterville, operation of defective vehicle Feb. 28, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Dakota Koenig, 34, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 22, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Dylan Michael Lajoie, 28, of Rockland, terrorizing April 6, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Nason C.S. Lanphier, 23, of Waterville, on July 17, 2019, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, three-month jail sentence; forgery, six-month jail sentence; criminal attempt and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed.

Louis E. Malloy, 34, of Winslow, on May 8, 2019, in Waterville: domestic violence assault, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but five months suspended, two-year probation; improper victim contact pre-bail, five-month jail sentence. On May 9, 2019, in Augusta: tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, dismissed.

Jeremy R. McArthur, 29, of Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 21, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Dylan McCracken, 23, of Clinton, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor and furnish liquor to a minor July 7, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Alexander J. Morgan, 22, of Monmouth, operating under the influence June 16, 2019, in Monmouth, $500 fine.

Bonnie L. Morrissey, 60, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 8, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Jeremiah Musselman, 41, of Belgrade, on Oct. 13, 2018, in Waterville: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Deidra A. Newman, 49, of Augusta, acquiring drugs by deception June 22, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

John A. O’Connor, 55, of Fairfield, on June 20, 2019, in Waterville: domestic violence assault, three-year Department of Corrections sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, six-month

Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, dismissed.

Anthony B. Park, 21, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Dec. 21, 2019, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Timothy Peaslee Sr., 26, of Whitefield, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Oct. 23, 2019, in Gardiner, $100 fine.

Arthur Pierce, 51, of West Gardiner, on July 7, 2019, in West Gardiner: domestic violence aggravated assault, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 40 months suspended, two-year probation; aggravated assault, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 40 months suspended; domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and terrorizing, all dismissed. On July 23, 2019, in Augusta: violating condition of release, 90-day jail sentence; violating protection from abuse order, 90-day jail sentence.

Mary Poole, 20, of Winslow, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water Dec. 29, 2019, in Winthrop, $100 fine.

Michael G. Poole, 34, of Oakland, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water Dec. 29, 2019, in Winthrop, $100 fine.

Tracy Lynn Purington, 55, of Pittston, on May 27, 2019, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, seven-day jail sentence, $220 restitution; theft by deception, seven-day jail sentence.

John E. Rink, 36, of Waterville, on Dec. 16, 2019, in Augusta: domestic violence assault, 270-day jail sentence all but 31 days suspended, two-year probation; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, 31-day jail sentence. On Jan. 22, 2020, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed; violating condition of release, 14-day jail sentence. On Dec. 18, 2019, in Augusta: violating condition of release, unconditional discharge.

Joseph A. Rudebush, 30, of Auburn, on Aug. 7, 2019, in Augusta: violating condition of release, unconditional discharge; obstructing government administration, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, all dismissed.

Daniel W. Rush, 33, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 12, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Joshua Sanchez, 29, of Augusta, on June 26, 2019, in Augusta: three counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and two counts each unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and criminal conspiracy, all dismissed; two counts criminal forfeiture of property.

Jeanette A. Ryerson, 52, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 4, 2020, in Gardiner, $200 fine.

Tyler J. Simpson, 24, of Augusta, operating under the influence April 15, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Angela Spaulding, 45, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 29, 2018, in Winslow, $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation.

Michael S. Tripodi II, 30, of St. Albans, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 12, 2018, in Clinton, $250 fine, 24-hour jail sentence. On Sept. 14, 2019, in Waterville: theft by deception, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Kenneth A. Tukey, 55, of Belgrade, operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions Sept. 9, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Brooke A. Walker, 28, of Augusta, on May 11, 2019, in Hallowell: operating under the influence May 11, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Benjamin E. York, 58, of Windsor, terrorizing June 4, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

