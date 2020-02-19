IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:49 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Townsend Road and Marketplace Drive.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meadowrue Drive.

1:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:26 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Interstate 95.

2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

3:55 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.

6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Circle.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 1:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Railroad Street.

1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Street.

2:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on River Road.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Forest Lane.

11:19 a.m., assault was reported on Montcalm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Drive.

Wednesday, 9:22 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:18 a.m., harassment was reported on John Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 3:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Annabessacook Road.

Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injury was reported near South Monmouth Road and Cobbossee Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Pond Road.

6:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dawes Street.

Wednesday, 8:02 a.m., assault was reported on Waye Street.

8:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Punky Lane.

10:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:13 a.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

12:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

2:06 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

2:36 p.m., a drug offense was reported at the Budget Host Inn.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.

Wednesday, 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on No Pond Road.

12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 6:29 p.m., a burglary was reported on Morrill Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:46 p.m., Tracy Dorweiler, 52, of Chelsea was arrested on a warrant near Spring Road and Eastern Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 1:15 a.m., Amanda S. McKee, 38, of Farmingdale was arrested on three charges of violating a condition of release and charges of operating under the influence, elevated by a prior conviction, assault, operating with a suspended or revoked license, failure to stop for an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a traffic stop near Winthrop Street and Garden Lane.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:44 a.m., Barry Andrew Hall, 31, of Jay was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

2:35 p.m., Zachary R. Haines, 28, of Chesterville was arrested on two warrants.

8:58 p.m., Randy Everett Burnham, 46, of Farmington was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

7:11 p.m., Daniel Thomas Gassett, 32, of Kingfield was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN JEFFERSON, on Feb. 12, Brian R. Carver, 56, of Jefferson was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening, on Rockland Road.

On Feb. 13, Peter W. Nelson, 70, of Jefferson was arrested on a warrant for prohibited contact with a person under 14 years of age, on County Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:58 p.m., Mykel Irving Hewey, 32, of Skowhegan was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8:38 p.m., Joseph Lamont Bing, 43, of Waterville was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

Wednesday, 8:35 a.m., Mathew Hayden, 35, of Skowhegan was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

IN SOMERVILLE, Monday, Daniel J. Orff, 34, of Somerville was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, on Valley Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., Benjamin M. Gagnon, 27, of Freeport was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, elevated by a prior conviction, and operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop, on Western Avenue.

