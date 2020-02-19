The Mt. Vernon Age Friendly Committee, along with several other groups in Mount Vernon and Vienna, have numerous events planned for the last week of February Frolix starting Friday, Feb. 21.

• A potluck dinner will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Mill Stream Grange, at 128 Town House Road, in Vienna. The program is on aging at home.

• Skating will open at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Town Beach. Hot chocolate will be available next door at the Community Center, 2 Main St., in Mount Vernon.

• Learn to Knit/Crochet will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, at 344 Pond Road, in Mount Vernon. Supplies for a small project and patient teachers will be provided.

• Story hour is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library. A volunteer will read a story followed by an appropriate craft or other activity.

• Leap Day Brunch is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Community Center.

• Grand Final Concert and Sing-along, Greg Hatt and students will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library.

For weather cancellations, check the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library Facebook page.

For more information, call the library at 293-2565.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: