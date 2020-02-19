Southbound traffic on Interstate 95 in East Newport was hampered Wednesday morning for hours after two tractor-trailers crashed and blocked the road, according to Maine State Police.

A Facebook post on the State Police page shows a photo of the two tractor-trailers strewn across both lanes of the road at mile marker 159. All southbound traffic was detoured off the interstate at exit 161 and on to U.S. Route 2. Traffic traveled bumper to bumper for most of the four miles to exit 157 in Newport, with one traveler reporting the detour took about an hour.

Icy roads contributed to the crash of the trucks, but there were no injuries, according to the post.

