IN ANSON, Wednesday at 1:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gardner Street.

Thursday at 12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Solon Road.

12:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Solon Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:49 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Whitten Road.

8:54 a.m., theft was reported on Laurel Street.

10:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.

11:04 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Riverside Drive.

11:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

12:17 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bennett Street.

2:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Townsend Street.

4:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:35 p.m., a person was reported missing from Lancaster Lane.

7:25 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bangor Street.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hulin Road.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 1:44 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Spencer Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 3:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

Thursday at 12:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mountain Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:22 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

IN GARDNER, Tuesday at 3:29 p.m., an animal problem was reported on High Holborn Street.

5:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Capen Road.

Wednesday at 8:44 a.m., theft was reported on Spring Street.

4:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

Thursday at 2:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

4:47 a.m., a noise complaint was made by a caller on Pray Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Rand Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 9:58 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:48 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Bagley Road.

11:59 a.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue.

Thursday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

1:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reed Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 12:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 3:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on C Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 9:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Allen Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

9:33 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Dominic Street.

Thursday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dane Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on the Concourse.

9:40 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Front Street.

10:30 a.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

1:58 p.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

4:01 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 5:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 10:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

2:24 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:56 p.m., Joshua Beauparlant, 31, of Southbridge, Massachusetts, was arrested on two warrants following a report of suspicious activity on Franklin Street.

8:20 p.m., Dakota L. Brann, 23, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on a probation hold following a traffic stop near Chapel Street and Green Street.

Thursday at 12:13 a.m., Timothy Colvin, 38, of Newcastle, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Cony Street and Bridge Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:26 p.m., David Andrew Noyes, 50, of Byron, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and violating conditions of release.

Thursday at 2:10 a.m., Nancy Elizabeth Shaffer, 38, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:25 a.m., Lane J. Randall, 25, of Liberty, was arrested on a charge of assault.

9:58 a.m., Joshua Soule, 26, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence criminal threatening, tampering with information and violating conditions of release.

9:45 a.m., Christopher M. Powers, 36, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

10:30 a.m., Beth Grant, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

Thursday at 1:32 a.m., Justin Dale Landry, 37, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10 p.m., Patrick C. Mackley, 33, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:34 p.m., Natasha Nadeau, 29, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of services following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:38 a.m., Shaun J. O’Connor, 44, of Clinton, was issued a summons on charges of misuse of emergency systems and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

4:11 p.m., Kassandra Lopez, 27, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license with priors.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 1:01 p.m., Amy L. Brown, 40, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Hasson Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Dana V. Ingerson Jr., listed as transient, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following the report of shoplifting on JFK Plaza.

