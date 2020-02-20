BANGOR — Plans for a new jail in Maine are on hold in the wake of criticism from the public about a plan for an eight-story, 250-bed facility that some feared would have altered the Bangor skyline.

Commissioners in Penobscot County decided to pause the planning process after residents voiced concerns about the height and size of the facility, the Bangor Daily News reported. That means commissioners won’t put a referendum on the June ballot asking voters to fund the project, which was estimated to cost $65 to $70 million.

The facility would’ve been more than 116,000 square feet and it would’ve taken the place of a former YMCA building in Bangor’s downtown.

Penobscot County Commissioner Chairman Peter Baldacci said commissioners would see if the height of the project could be reduced. However, commissioner’s aren’t considering other sites for the facility, he said.

