BANGOR — Plans for a new jail in Maine are on hold in the wake of criticism from the public about a plan for an eight-story, 250-bed facility that some feared would have altered the Bangor skyline.

Commissioners in Penobscot County decided to pause the planning process after residents voiced concerns about the height and size of the facility, the Bangor Daily News reported. That means commissioners won’t put a referendum on the June ballot asking voters to fund the project, which was estimated to cost $65 to $70 million.

The facility would’ve been more than 116,000 square feet and it would’ve taken the place of a former YMCA building in Bangor’s downtown.

Penobscot County Commissioner Chairman Peter Baldacci said commissioners would see if the height of the project could be reduced. However, commissioner’s aren’t considering other sites for the facility, he said.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles