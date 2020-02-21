IN ALBION, Friday at 8:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Unity Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:41 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Lincoln Street.

1:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.

3:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

3:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

5:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.

6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Ward Road and South Belfast Avenue.

Friday at 2:40 a.m., theft was reported on Willow Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.

4:15 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Castle Island Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 5:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 5:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Avis Drive.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Booker Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 6:29 a.m., loud noise was reported on Norridgewock Road.

9:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

9:43 a.m., a theft was reported on Green Road.

1:51 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile accident was reported on Maple Street.

8:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street at University of Maine.

3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, a caller from Foster Hill Road requested a person be removed from the premises.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 4 p.m., harassment was reported on Huff Hill Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday, harassment was reported on Lexington Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 7:44 p.m., theft was reported on Ford Lane.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 12:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

5:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Friday at 6:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Howard Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 7:35 p.m., a protection order was served on West River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 3:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.

4:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairview Avenue.

5:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

9:56 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Prescelly Drive.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 8:28 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:21 a.m., threatening was reported near Rideout and Wilkes streets.

10:57 a.m., an assault was reported on Dalton Street.

11:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

6:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

7:21 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Armory Road.

7:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:35 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WEST FORKS, Thursday at 2:05 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported, no location given.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 2:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Johnson Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:27 p.m., sex offenses were reported to the Police Department.

8:40 p.m., a theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

Friday at 8:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 4:40 p.m., Joseph Allen Fitzgerald, 35, of Solon was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and theft by unauthorized use of property.

11:17 p.m., Franklin Zachary James, 28, of Skowhegan was arrested on two warrants.

Friday at 1:31 a.m., Daniel Paul Sansone, 20, of Derry, New Hampshire, was arrested on two warrants, as well as charges of operating after suspension, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs with a firearm, carrying concealed weapon, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, illegal transportation of drugs by a minor, possession of marijuana and duty to inform law enforcement officer of firearm.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:23 p.m., Jody Davis, 45, of Norridgewock was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, aggravated trespassing and violation of conditions of release.

11:37 p.m., William Moody, 45, of Waterville was arrested on a warrant.

Friday at 1:58 a.m., Dustin Zamboni, 26, of Winslow was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., Joel Adams Allen, 31, of Winslow was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:08 p.m., Ashley V. Chrissman, 27, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Bridge Street and Pleasant Street.

Friday at 2:09 a.m., Jeremy Prejs, 21, of Augusta was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating a condition of release following a report of criminal trespassing on Ridge Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 11:56 a.m., William R. Clark, Jr., 41, of Portland was issued a summons on a charge of transient selling without a registration after a report of suspicious activity at J&S Oil on Western Avenue.

8:14 p.m., Isaiah D. Weston, 21, of Mount Vernon was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 9:22 p.m., Amber L. St. Pierre, 24, of Chelsea was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide evidence of insurance following a traffic stop at the West Gardiner Service Plaza.

