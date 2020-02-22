IN ALBION, Friday at 8:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Unity Road.
IN ANSON, Friday at 7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
9:53 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Shuman Avenue.
11:05 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Leighton Road.
11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.
12:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Denali Way.
1 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.
1:40 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Hicks Road.
1:43 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Stephen King Drive.
2:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.
2:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.
3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dickman Street.
4:13 p.m., theft was reported on Marketplace Drive.
6:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
7:19 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Union Street.
7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
11:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.
11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 2:25 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
2:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 5:37 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Red Bridge Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN DETROIT, Friday at 5:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Wakefield Place.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
3:40 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Maple Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 11:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Middle Street.
3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
In JAY, Friday at criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.
10:21 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Mill View Road.
IN MADISON, 2:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Thurston Hill Road.
10:34 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on White School House Road.
12:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.
3:43 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Oak Street.
9 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.
10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:10 a.m., an assault was reported on Sawtelle Road.
2:50 p.m., theft was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 11:39 a.m., a snowmobile crash was reported on Bald Mountain Access Trail.
1:21 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Rangeley Lake.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 3:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.
4:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairview Avenue.
5:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
2:04 p.m., theft was reported on Woodland Drive.
5:28 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Fairview Avenue.
7:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
8:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported Fairgrounds Market Place.
Saturday at 8:40 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SOLON, Friday at 10:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ferry Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:50 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Armory Road.
4:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Punky Lane.
5:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Veteran Court.
5:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.
5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.
7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
9:38 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.
10:16 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
Saturday at 1:48 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Concourse.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 12:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Curve Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:03 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.
1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:33 a.m., James G. Moore, 61, of Madison was arrested on a charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and illegal possession of a firearm.
3:30 p.m., Jonathan E. Ward, 42, of Belfast was arrested on a warrant.
3:54 p.m., Adam Albert Hasenbank, 35, of Bucksport was arrested on a warrant.
7:04 p.m., Camille Marcel Gagnon, 44, of Dexter was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
9:51 p.m., Joseph Aaron Gordon, 28, of Norridgewock was arrested on a probation hold.
10:44 p.m., Earl Taylor Washington, 53, of Skowhegan was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Saturday at 12:35 a.m., Danielle Marie Pressey, 35, of Madison was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:48 a.m., Joshua L. Michaud, 34, of Oakland was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following the report of a domestic dispute at You Know Whose Pub on Concourse.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:42 p.m., Abigail E. Monize, 26, of Waldoboro was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days.
Central Maine Feb. 22 police log