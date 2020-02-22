IN ALBION, Friday at 8:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Unity Road.

IN ANSON, Friday at 7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

9:53 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Shuman Avenue.

11:05 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Leighton Road.

11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.

12:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Denali Way.

1 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

1:40 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Hicks Road.

1:43 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Stephen King Drive.

2:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

2:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dickman Street.

4:13 p.m., theft was reported on Marketplace Drive.

6:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

7:19 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Union Street.

7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

11:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 2:25 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

2:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 5:37 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Red Bridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 5:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Wakefield Place.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

3:40 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Maple Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 11:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Middle Street.

3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

In JAY, Friday at criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.

10:21 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Mill View Road.

IN MADISON, 2:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

10:34 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on White School House Road.

12:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.

3:43 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Oak Street.

9 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:10 a.m., an assault was reported on Sawtelle Road.

2:50 p.m., theft was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 11:39 a.m., a snowmobile crash was reported on Bald Mountain Access Trail.

1:21 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Rangeley Lake.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 3:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.

4:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairview Avenue.

5:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

2:04 p.m., theft was reported on Woodland Drive.

5:28 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Fairview Avenue.

7:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported Fairgrounds Market Place.

Saturday at 8:40 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Friday at 10:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ferry Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:50 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Armory Road.

4:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Punky Lane.

5:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Veteran Court.

5:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.

7:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

9:38 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.

10:16 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

Saturday at 1:48 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Concourse.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 12:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Curve Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:03 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:33 a.m., James G. Moore, 61, of Madison was arrested on a charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and illegal possession of a firearm.

3:30 p.m., Jonathan E. Ward, 42, of Belfast was arrested on a warrant.

3:54 p.m., Adam Albert Hasenbank, 35, of Bucksport was arrested on a warrant.

7:04 p.m., Camille Marcel Gagnon, 44, of Dexter was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

9:51 p.m., Joseph Aaron Gordon, 28, of Norridgewock was arrested on a probation hold.

10:44 p.m., Earl Taylor Washington, 53, of Skowhegan was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Saturday at 12:35 a.m., Danielle Marie Pressey, 35, of Madison was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:48 a.m., Joshua L. Michaud, 34, of Oakland was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following the report of a domestic dispute at You Know Whose Pub on Concourse.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:42 p.m., Abigail E. Monize, 26, of Waldoboro was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: