SOUTH THOMASTON — A fire destroyed a house off Waterman’s Beach Road in South Thomaston on Saturday afternoon.

South Thomaston Fire Chief Bryan Calderwood said no one was home when the fire was reported. The fire was spotted by people passing by the house at 6 Heron Cove, off Waterman’s Beach Road near the intersection with Route 73.

Smoke could be seen for miles from the home.

Callers reported hearing explosions shortly after the fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m.

Departments from South Thomaston, Owls Head, Rockland, St. George and Warren responded, as well as the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A water station was set up on Waterman’s Beach Road.

The state fire marshal is being called in to help determine the cause.

The fire was under control by 2:30 p.m.

According to South Thomaston assessment records, the house is owned by Kathleen Leach of Camden. The 1,200-square-foot house was built in 1985. The house is assessed by the town at $145,100. A family with three children was living there.

