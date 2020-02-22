WAYNE – Elizabeth G. Bailey, 93, of Main Street died peacefully at her home on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, with family by her side.

She was born in Winthrop on Feb. 20, 1927, the daughter of Roy and Alice (Hutchinson) Giles.

She graduated from Kents Hill School in 1946 and attended the Chamberline School of Retailing in Boston. She was married on Oct. 28, 1950 to Carlton Gay. She had worked at Porteous, Mitchell and Brawn, Maine State Retirement and 22 years at International Paper.

Elizabeth was a 50 year member of the Eastern Star, member of the Friday club, a member of the Wayne Community Methodist Church and the Readfield Historical Society.

She married Albert Bailey on Dec. 27, 1969.

She enjoyed traveling, all throughout the United States, Germany and Hawaii.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husbands, Carlton Gay and Albert Bailey.

She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Curtis, two sons, Ronald Gay and David Gay; two sisters, Jean Trent and husband Robert, Natalie Giles.

Visiting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Wayne Community Church, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Spring burial will be in the East Readfield Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous