RANDOLPH – Shannon A. Curran, 65, of Randolph, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

Shannon was born on Aug. 27, 1954 in Augusta, to Paul and Virginia (Stevens) Curran. She graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1973.

She began her retail career at Zayre’s in Augusta and later was employed by Chernowsky’s in Augusta from 1983 until they closed in 1994. For the past 25 years, she worked at L.L. Bean in Freeport.

Shannon inherited a love of gardening from her mother. When she wasn’t outside gardening or walking her dog, she was an avid reader like both of her parents.

For many years, she was also known for keeping the family supplied with baked goods she made on her Wednesdays off. One of her young nieces mysteriously fell ill frequently on Wednesdays and needed to leave school to go to Aunt Shannon’s house, where she was revived by consuming fresh-baked goods.

Shannon is survived by her sisters, Katherine McDonald of Monmouth, Paulette Roy and husband, Claude, of Farmingdale, and Deborah Davidson and husband, Norman, of Randolph. She is also survived by nieces, Jennifer McDonald of Burlington, Vt., Jeanne Roy and husband, Michael Fitz, of Mt. Chase, Annette (Roy) Pagliaro and husband, David, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Aimee (Roy) Ellis and husband, Jeffery, of Farmingdale, nephews, Steven McDonald and companion, Julie Cheney, of Whitefield and Ryan McDonald and wife, Lisa, of Monmouth; great-nieces, Isabel and Andrea McDonald and great-nephews, Nathan, Logan and Cody McDonald and Benjamin, Zackery and Joseph Ellis; aunt, Tillie Stevens of Augusta; numerous cousins; and her beloved canine companion, Cody.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Stephen McDonald.

In the final weeks of her illness, Shannon was lovingly cared for by her sisters, Katherine, Paulette and Deborah and nieces, Jennifer, Jeanne, Annette and Aimee.

Per Shannon’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Shannon requested to be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at the family plot at the Fayette Mills Cemetery in Fayette.

The family would like to thank Shannon’s primary care doctor, Dr. Murray-James; her oncologist, Dr. Hathaway; Jane Pelletier, PA and nurse Sherri of MaineGeneral Wound Care; and the staff of the Harold Alfond Cancer Center and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their compassionate care of Shannon during her illness.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or the

American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300

Topsham, ME 04086

