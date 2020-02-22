PITTSFIELD – Sharon Lee Reed, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 2020, in Bangor.Sharon was born on June 7, 1945, in Hartland, a daughter of the late Harold “Tubby” and Charlotte (Stanhope) Hamilton. She grew up in Hartland and spent most of her life in Pittsfield.Sharon was a wonderful homemaker. Her life was all about raising her family and being a part of their lives. She enjoyed country music and loved having coffee with her friends. Those times were dear to her heart.She is survived by her three children, Rhonda Bemis and husband Aaron of Newport, Robin Cyr and husband Gary of Old Town, and Lance Reed of Apex, N.C.; three grandchildren, Brandi Gatcomb and husband Dana, Chad Bemis and wife Courtney, and Tyler Warren-Reed; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Brayden, and Sawyer; siblings, Bruce, Teresa, and Gary; nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Alice Faloon and Karen Gamblin.She was predeceased by her parents; loving husband Robert Bradford Reed; and two brothers, Phillip and Darrell.The family would like to say a special thank you to Westgate Manor for taking care of their mom. A committal for family and friends will be held in the early summer at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be given to theAlzheimer’s Association383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074in Sharon’s memory.

