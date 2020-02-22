SKOWHEGAN – William J. Masse, 57, passed away Dec. 25, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was born Dec. 17, 1962 in Marblehead, Mass., the son of Elliot and Ruth (Strong) Cresoe.

He was employed for many years as a carpenter in construction.

William is survived by his parents, Elliott and Ruth (Strong) Cresoe of Skowhegan; son, Chad Masse of Salem, Mass.; two brothers, Robert Masse of Marblehead, Mass., Brian Cresoe of Skowhegan, and sister, Sheila Strong of Skowhegan.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous