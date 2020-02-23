IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:40 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
9:33 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
9:45 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Franklin Street.
10:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
12:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Glenwood Street.
3:32 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.
3:40 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Hospital Street.
4:12 p.m., a person was reported missing from Hospital Street.
6:51 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
9:16 p.m., theft was reported on Bridge Street.
9:17 p.m. disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 1:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
IN AVON, Saturday at 8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 4:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Miller Street.
4:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Miller Street.
IN CARRABASSET VALLEY, Saturday at 4:57 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CHINA, Saturday at 5:03 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Bog Brook Road.
IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 4:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Bert Berry Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 7:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 2:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
4:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
8:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 9:16 a.m., mischief was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 2:40 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Boy Scout Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:25 a.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
10:18 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.
10:53 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on St. Mark Street.
1:21 p.m., theft was reported on Back Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reproted on Violette Avenue.
11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.
2:06 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwin Street.
Sunday at 2:21 a.m., an assault was reported on Oakland Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 12:24 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Curve Street.
2:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.
11:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Monument Street.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 11:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ledgemere Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:01 p.m., Bridget J. Drayton, 36, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.
10:55 p.m., Penny M. Carver, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a reported disturbance on Howard Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 1:41 a.m., Kerry R. Fredette, 27, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a probation violating following a traffic stop on Water Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 4:01 p.m., Travis Shawn Boyer, 22, of Smithfieldm was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:07 p.m., Billy B. Brown Jr., 33, of Barrington, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday at 12:35 a.m., Ismael Bou, 32, of Swan Street, was arrested on a warrant on Main Street.
1:10 a.m., Jasmine Marie Jackson, 24, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:38 p.m., Amanda L. Foster, 35, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.
12:56 p.m.,Timothy A. Deane, 59, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Townsend Road and Melody Lane.
1:51 p.m., Nathan L. Labrie, 30, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following an investigation on Union Street.
2:18 p.m., Ashley L. Towers, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.
Sunday at 2:44 a.m., Robert M. Pelletier, 53, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating a condition of release following a traffic stop on Stone Street.
