AUGUSTA – Lynn B. Muffett passed away on Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by family and with thoughts and prayers from loved ones near and far. After a courageous battle with cancer, she carried with her 66 years of memories as she rejoined her beloved father, Vaughn Armstrong Jr., and mother, Margaret McMahon. Family came first for Lynn, and her heart sang for her two boys, Chris and Aj Muffett, her two granddaughters, Maya and Grace, and to those she welcomed as her own, including daughter-in-law Kara Muffett, and Raven, Lucien, True and Ehva. Lynn’s love for her siblings was boundless and was reciprocated by Bruce Armstrong, Janice Foster, Mark Armstrong, Jill Cayer and Peg Armstrong. Her family grew to include brothers and sister-in-law Rick, Lionel and Linda, treasured nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. She served her country for more than four years in the U.S. Air Force, and worked for the State of Maine for more than 30 years, finding her niche in information technology. Lynn never shied away from hard work and wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty, whether it was performing maintenance on B-52 Bombers, building rock walls, patios and walkways, or making sand castles. She was an avid reader, loved listening to her tunes – especially on vinyl, and was a self-taught astrology expert. She lived for Maine summers when she could grill, soak up rays from a lawn chair, and spending time at camp with family in Aurora. Lynn will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness, generosity, work ethic and honesty. She will be missed by all. Donations in Lynn’s memory may be made to:The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers93 Silver StreetWaterville, ME 04901

