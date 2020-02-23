FARMINGTON — During this year’s spring semester, the University of Maine at Farmington Career Services staff will offer four of its annual job fairs, including employment opportunities with Maine summer camps, public and campus employers, intern programs and post-graduate teaching positions.

When Career Services staff have their first conversation with a student looking for educational guidance, it marks the beginning of the student’s journey to becoming career ready.

With just three staff members, UMF Career Services has individual meetings with up to 20 percent of UMF students every year, getting to know their interests and goals and empowering them in career exploration, experiential learning and networking participation.

“Our office is dedicated to helping our students make educational decisions during their college years while also providing them with a strong foundation to make career decisions after graduation,” said Cyndi McShane, assistant director of UMF Career Services, in a news release.

Career Services staff helps students explore possible majors and careers and connects students with faculty who can help guide them on their career path. In addition, they offer campus-wide services, connecting students with career-building internships, assisting students with their job search from resume to interview, guiding students with graduate school applications and directing students to job opportunities through multiple career events.

“Employers today are looking for employees like our graduates who have the types of leadership, communication, problem solving and interpersonal skills that will help them grow on the job,” said McShane, according to the release.

This semester’s events:

• UMF Career and Internship Fair, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, March 2, UMF Olsen Student Center: UMF welcomes close to 60 employers to meet with students looking for internships, post-college career positions or summer employment.

• UMF Education Career Fair, 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 9, UMF Olsen Student Center: UMF spotlights school districts and educational organizations interested in hiring for teacher positions.

• College to Career Symposium and Networking Event, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 9, The Landing, UMF Olsen Student Center: This event features a panel of professionals who discuss the transitions they made and tips for the evolution from college to the professional world.

For more information, contact McShane at 778-7035 or [email protected].

