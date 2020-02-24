FARMINGTON — A Bethel man is accused of trafficking in Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, and unlawfully possessing heroin and methamphetamine after a state trooper stopped a vehicle he was a passenger in Saturday night on Route 27 in Wyman Township.

Trooper Randy Hall stopped the vehicle for a defective headlight and a loud exhaust, according to Hall’s affidavit filed in a Farmington court.

He called for backup from a U.S. Border Patrol agent who had a dog trained in drug detection. The canine alerted to the passenger door and the trunk.

Passenger Terrence G. Gordon, 30, was on bail for an unrelated matter, and had release conditions that required him not to commit a criminal act and not use or possess illegal drugs. The conditions also included random search and testing without articulable suspicion.

Inside the passenger door, Hall allegedly found 49 ecstasy pills, and behind the driver’s seat within arms reach, he allegedly located a pill bottle with used needles, crystal methamphetamine and heroin, according to the court document.

A conviction on the trafficking charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,00o fine. The two unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, each are punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a maximum $2,000 fine. A violation of conditions or release charges carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

