IN ANSON, Sunday at 1:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

6:05 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Parkwoods Drive.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:41 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

12:17 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Eight Rod Road.

2:28 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

6:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Campbell Street.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

8:10 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Gage Street.

10:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

10:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Summer Haven Road.

11:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

11:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Murdock Street.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 7:51 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on River Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 10:52 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:29 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hinckley Road.

3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

8:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Crest Drive.

8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hillcrest Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 4:38 p.m, a vehicle fire was reported on East Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:07 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

11:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

11:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

2:07 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

3:21 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:01 a.m., theft was reported at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cannard Street.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Market Street.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

Friday at 7:58 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Water Street.

12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arcade Street.

1:43 p.m., harassment was reported at the Iron Mine Hill Motor Home Park.

Saturday at 1:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

7:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

Sunday at 1:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arcade Street.

2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Seekins Street.

10:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.

6:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

10:31 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Borough Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 7:26 a.m., a structure fire was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 6:54 a.m., theft was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 7:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cianchette Street.

3:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.

3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Feb. 17 at 2:38 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Brunswick and Alexander Reed roads.

Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 3:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Hatch Street.

Friday at 7:20 p.m, a well-being check was performed on Brunswick Road.

Sunday at 10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parlin Street.

Monday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

4:27 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Jewell Court.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

12:49 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

12:56 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

2:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moor Street.

3:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

8:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

9:29 p.m., fraud was reported on Oak Street.

10:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WAYNE, Friday at 11:08 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:04 p.m., theft was reported on North Pond Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:46 a.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a motor vehicle accident on Darin Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 11:12 p.m., Mark J. Mulligan, 51, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle accident on Litchfield Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 6:02 a.m., Nelson R. Pepin, 25, of Gray, was arrested on charges of criminal speeding and operating under the influence of alcohol.

10:28 a.m., Christopher Norman Martin, 36, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of probation revocation on aggravated assault, probation revocation on domestic violence assault and probation revocation on criminal mischief.

Saturday at 12:41 a.m., Dalton P. Coolidge, 26, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence assault, a warrant for domestic violence reckless conduct, a warrant for domestic violence criminal threatening, two warrants for domestic violence terrorizing and one charge of violating conditions of release.

12:45 p.m., Steven E. Lewis, 63, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

1:34 p.m., Naomi Lynn Haines, 48, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant for operating with a suspended license and a warrant for failure to register a vehicle.

6:29 p.m., Stephen Harding, 31, of South Weymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

10:20 p.m., Amy R. Deermount, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

10:45 p.m., Terrence Gordon, 30, of Bethel, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

Sunday at 3:42 a.m., Kyle S. Carnazza, 34, of Marion, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

4:08 p.m., Craig Walter Bunnell, 50, of Avon, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 8:22 p.m., Kyle M. Beckwith, 31, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 9:57 p.m., two people were arrested following a motor vehicle accident near Winthrop Street and Whitten Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:09 p.m., Julie M. Coston, 35, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

3:23 p.m., Robert D. Lemieux, 65, of Rumford, was arrested on a warrant for assault and a warrant for disorderly conduct.

Monday at 6:26 a.m., Naomi Haines, 48, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant for operating with a suspended license and a warrant for failure to register a vehicle.

6:29 a.m., Kayla Marie Rice, 20, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 12:27 p.m., Amber M. Morin, 26, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Belgrade Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:35 a.m., Ismael Antonio Bou, 32, of Swan Street, was arrested on a warrant.

5:48 p.m., Emily Ann Smiley, 33, of Dalton Street, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest with physical force and violating conditions of release following the report of an unwanted subject on First Rangeway.

Monday at 2:09 a.m., Nicholas C. Turano, 23, of Elm Street, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:14 p.m., Alexander M. Parent, 26, of Mexico, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Bangor Street.

5:03 p.m., Lisa House, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Riverside Drive and Newland Avenue.

7:09 p.m., Mathew A. Taylor, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following an investigation on State Street.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 1:40 p.m., Wilbur H. Hawes, 58, of Lindsey’s Way, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 10:21 a.m., Todd M. Bowman, 45, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 9:30 a.m., Jacob B. Lorance, 31, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Huntington Hill Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: