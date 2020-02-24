This searchable database includes all donations through Feb. 21, 2020 to three Maine political action committees that are raising money for their campaigns on Question 1 on the March 3 ballot. A “yes” vote on the question would be a vote to repeal a new law that ends religious and philosophical exemptions for childhood vaccinations, beginning in 2021.
