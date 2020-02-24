Here is a list of cases closed Feb. 12-19, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Bryan S. Adams, 26, of Waterville, on Nov. 4, 2019, in Waterville: domestic violence criminal threatening, 364-day jail sentence all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation; aggravated assault, dismissed.

Patricia A. Adams, 35, of Augusta, on Nov. 7, 2018, in Gardiner: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 14, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Naqkeisha Aldrich, 20, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Oct. 9, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chris Alan Ames Jr., 20, of Sarasota, Florida, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and two counts assault May 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Assault, violating condition of release and two counts criminal mischief, June 17, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael Baker, 58, of Augusta, fugitive from justice Nov. 8, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Christopher Alan Bell, 34, of Waterville, on Dec. 9, 2019, in Waterville: domestic violence assault, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence; assault, $300 fine, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence. On Jan. 8, 2019, in Augusta: tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, 30 month Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release, six-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Daniel A. Bickford, 38, of Clinton, burning without permit Oct. 11, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Amanda Bilodeau, 32, of Waterville, on May 2, 2019, in Waterville: operating while license suspended or revoked, $600 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, one-year license suspension; violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence.

Melissa A. Bouchard, 36, of Skowhegan, on Jan. 1, 2019, in Waterville: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; driving under the influence, dismissed.

Emery Cameron J. Brooks, 19, of Winslow, minor consuming liquor Dec. 29, 2019, in Winslow, $200 fine.

Brandon L. Burns, 25, of Randolph, operating vehicle without license Feb. 22, 2016, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Jamie Burns, 44, of Franklin, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 10, 2019, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Gabrielle S. Bushey, 19, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Dec. 21, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Sarah L. Pooler Carpenter, 41, of Waterville, assault June 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brendon Chalmers, 32, of Winslow, criminal trespass Oct. 13, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Sonya Dale Chandler, 32, of Monmouth, on Feb. 15, 2020, in Monmouth: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence.

David C. Church, 31, of Waterville, operating under the influence Sept. 13, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Scott A. Cornforth II, 36, of Richmond, Virginia, operating after habitual offender revocation Oct. 19, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tony Cuares, 20, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license Dec. 22, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Kerrie Ann Davis, 36, of Winslow, assault Oct. 16, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Lynn Deveau, 46, of Fairfield, assault Oct. 17, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine, five-day jail sentence.

Tyler J. Dular, 21, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 14, 2019, in Sidney, 96-hour jail sentence.

Nicholas Eldredge, 26, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault Dec. 9, 2019, in Winslow, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation.

Raymond L. Ellis Jr., 30, of Skowhegan, illegal possession of firearm Dec. 30, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Devin A. Folsom, 29, of Oakland, assault May 6, 2019, in Oakland, $300 fine. Violating condition of release Feb. 13, 2020, in Oakland, seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 6, 2019, in Oakland, seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Jan. 19, 2020, in Oakland, seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Jan. 10, 2020, in Oakland, seven-day jail sentence.

Monica Foss, 22, of Augusta, violating condition of release Feb. 11, 2020, in Watervillle, 48-hour jail sentence.

Ryan Gary, 32, of Augusta, on Jan. 16, 2018, in Augusta: violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence, one-year administrative release; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed.

Bradley William Gerry, 52, of Old Orchard Beach, permitting attachment of false plates March 21, 2019, in Clinton, $150 fine.

Jennifer Hanson, 42, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Sept. 21, 2019, in Winthrop, $600 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Kari Hartley, 21, of Clinton, operating vehicle without license Oct. 5, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Ronald J. Hellen, 56, of Oakland, place bait to entice deer Sept. 8, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Amanda F. Howard, 32, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license July 19, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed. Operating vehicle without license Sept. 4, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Beth Humphrey, 26, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 9, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 17, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Sydney L. Humphrey, 21, of Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 7, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Yoel Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, on Sept. 11, 2019, in Waterville: violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated trafficking of scheduled W drug, dismissed.

Andrew Knight, 44, of Rome, on Oct. 31, 2018, in Rome: possessing unregistered deer, $200 fine; exceeding bag limit on deer, dismissed.

Alan Kornsey, 21, of Waterville, on Nov. 22, 2018, in Waterville: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions, dismissed.

Robert S. Lancaster, 31, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked June 7, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Jodi Lynne Lathrop, 45, of Gardiner, use of drug paraphernalia Aug. 14, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Michael Lavoie, 21, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions and minor possessing liquor, both Aug. 10, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Sally Lawrence, 63, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 23, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Jeron A. Rines Lawry, 30, of West Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 17, 2018, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Megan Legasse, 35, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 10, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Misty L. Maroney, 37, of Winslow, operating under the influence Dec. 21, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Gretchen Migliaccio, 40, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 17, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Rajhan Q. Munnings, 22, of Hollywood, Florida, operating vehicle without license Sept. 28, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jacob Ryan Oyler, 33, of South China, domestic violence assault July 21, 2019, in Vassalboro; 180-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

Sarah Pelletier, 38, of Brunswick, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jarrod N. Pooler, 44, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked April 8, 2018, in Winslow, $250 fine.

Nicole L. Rawls, 27, of Augusta, assault Aug. 20, 2019, in Augusta, six-month jail sentence, all suspended, six-month administrative release. Assault Aug. 24, 2019, in China, unconditional discharge.

Thomas Roddy, 40, of Palermo, on Dec. 24, 2019, in Vassalboro: failing to make oral or written accident report, $100 fine; failing to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, dismissed.

Curtis L. Roper Jr., 30, of Augusta, endangering the welfare of a child June 8, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Drew J. Roy, 38, of Oakland, on July 29, 2019, in Oakland: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $1,430 restitution, unconditional discharge; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unconditional discharge; burglary, unconditional discharge; criminal mischief, unconditional discharge; burglary and criminal mischief, dismissed. Burglary and aggravated criminal mischief, July 28, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Kelley M. Sawyer, 56, of Dexter, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 17, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Alfred Richard Scheffler, 32, of Jefferson, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 13, 2019, in Augusta, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension. Operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 10, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Zachary D. Smith, 23, of South Gardiner, on July 25, 2019, in Gardiner: operating under the influence, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mpg over speed limit, $500 fine.

Brooklyn N. Stroham, 25, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 20, 2019, in Waterville, $1,000 fine, $500 suspended. Operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 18, 2019, in Waterville, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended. On Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterville: operating while license suspended or revoked, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Tosha L. Swisher, 28, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 29, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Wing C. Szeto, 50, of Quincy, Massachusetts, three counts operating while license suspended or revoked July 31, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Shawna Thibodeau, 33, of Auburn, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 21, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

James T. Thigpen, 42, of West Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 7, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine.

Thomas E. Williams, 24, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Feb. 14, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Robert Williamson, 61, of Waterville, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force Dec. 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael R. Willis, 36, of Rockland, on Oct. 27, 2019, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 90-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 90-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; trafficking in prison contraband, dismissed.

